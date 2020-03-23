United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Welcomes Positive Responses by Libyan Parties to the Calls for a Humanitarian Pause, hopes for an immediate cessation of the fighting

UNSMIL welcomes the positive responses by the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army to the calls for of a humanitarian pause, and hopes that they stop the fighting immediately on all fronts to allow national health authorities and health partners to respond to the potential threat of COVID-19 in the country. UNSMIL […]

