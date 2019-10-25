Alwihda Info
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to Dispose of Compromised Food Stocks


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Octobre 2019


The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will begin destroying global stocks of a blended food product, identified as a source of sickness among people who consumed it in Uganda earlier this year. Distribution of the stocks of Super Cereal, produced by one of WFP’s suppliers, were suspended following an outbreak of illness, pending investigations […]

