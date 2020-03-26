Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Video News Release: Watch a video demonstration of hand-washing using a tippy tap


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mars 2020


Hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But not everyone has access to running water at all times. The tippy tap is one simple and safe way to wash your hands that is especially designed for areas with no running water. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/watch-a-video-demonstration-of-handwashing-using-a-tippy-tap?lang=en

Hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But not everyone has access to running water at...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



