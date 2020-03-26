Video News Release: Watch a video demonstration of hand-washing using a tippy tap

Hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But not everyone has access to running water at all times. The tippy tap is one simple and safe way to wash your hands that is especially designed for areas with no running water. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/watch-a-video-demonstration-of-handwashing-using-a-tippy-tap?lang=en

