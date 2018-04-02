Visit of Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda

Hon’ble General (Retd.) Dr. Constantino G.D.N. Chiwenga, the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon’ble Saulos Klaus Chilima, the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, and Hon’ble Edwardkiwanuka Ssekandi, the Vice President of Uganda, visited India to participate in the 13th edition of the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave held on 25th-27th March 2018. In […]

Hon’ble General (Retd.) Dr. Constantino G.D.N. Chiwenga, the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon’ble Saulos Klaus Ch...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...