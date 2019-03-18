









English News Women become leading force in China’s tourism consumption market

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 18 Mars 2019 - 08:59

In the past year, short video content featuring short, fast, new and strange materials has continued to be popular. Social media influencers on TikTok and travel Vloggers have become important factors influencing the choices of female consumers. According to the data from lvmama.com, from 2018 to 2019, Sanya, Xiamen, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Lijiang, Dali, Beijing and Hangzhou were the most popular destinations among female travelers.

Source: People's Daily Online With an increase in income and purchasing power, women are gradually becoming the leading force in China’s tourism consumption market. According to reports released by several Chinese tourism companies, tourism consumption is popularizing and diversifying, while female tourism consumption is rapidly developing a new market segment, supporting the emergence of the "female economy".



Women make more than half of travel bookings



Data indicates that Chinese women are more passionate about traveling than men.



Airbnb said that more than half of current travel bookings are made by women, especially when it comes to outbound travel bookings.



The "2019 Female Travel Consumption Habits Report" released by travel booking portal lvmama.com showed that female users accounted for 61.3 percent of users who booked travel products on the platform in the past year, while the proportion of female users aged 25 to 40 accounted for 70 percent of that figure. Women in this age group are more economically independent and highly skilled with a good level of education,, and already have experience traveling, which make them the country's leading force in regards to travel.



Short videos contribute to promoting destinations



Related survey results revealed that social media has a direct influence on female tourism consumption.



In the past year, short video content featuring short, fast, new and strange materials has continued to be popular. Social media influencers on TikTok and travel Vloggers have become important factors influencing the choices of female consumers. According to the data from lvmama.com, from 2018 to 2019, Sanya, Xiamen, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Lijiang, Dali, Beijing and Hangzhou were the most popular destinations among female travelers.



Female travelers care more about food and accommodation



According to the report "Analysis on Female Dining Behavior" released by Ctrip, women are far more concerned about where they eat than men.



The data shows that the average cost of a meal for female users on a trip is 235.3 Chinese yuan, nearly 30 yuan higher than the average of 205.8 yuan among male users. Women are more willing to make restaurant bookings earlier, on average four days in advance, 2.9 days earlier than their male counterparts.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Xi stresses implementation of rural revitalization strategy Greater Bay Area to help diversify Macao’s economy: chief executive Diplomatic stance shows China's confidence