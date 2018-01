Thirty thousands (30,000) people in Zintan will benefit from the medical supplies provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). In the context of ongoing response to the health needs in Libya, WHO has provided on 3rd January, thirty (30) Basic and three (3) […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...