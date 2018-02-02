









English News Xi’s global vision contributes to world leadership

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Février 2018 modifié le 2 Février 2018 - 01:52

People's Daily English App Leadership has once again become a key word of the annual World Economic Forum. The forum’s chairman Klaus Schwab noted at the ongoing event in Davos, Switzerland, that leadership which aims to eliminate the current disharmony should focus on a shared future in a fractured world.



“We must promote the process, to prove the possibility of cooperation between related parties even if they exist in the fractured world,” he said.



Schwab’s advocacy for leadership echoes the theme of the 2017 forum—“Responsive and Responsible Leadership.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2017 event offered a remedy for globalization and the world economy, offering the correct direction and China’s solutions.



China has boosted the development of other countries with its amazing energy, Western media reported, saying the country was a drummer for the global economy that endowed the world with tempo and rhythm.



A year later, changes have occurred in the global economy, but the trend of anti-globalization and protectionism remains a serious threat to economic globalization and free trade.



Xi’s exposition in Davos last year still has an enlightening significance to the exploration of future globalization and the establishment of a new economic order for the world.



Xi’s vivid metaphors are still frequently quoted and studied by politicians, heads of international organizations and experts in many international scenarios:



“Economic globalization was once viewed like the treasure cave found by Ali Baba in The Arabian Nights, but now it has become a Pandora’s box in the eyes of many.”



“Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the ocean from which you cannot escape.”



“Pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, that dark room will also block light and air.”



Xi grasped the essence of the controversy: Globalization itself is not the problem, though it might hurt the interests of some groups as it expands the world economy.



Avoidance and sidesteps are not the solution, neither reversing history out of fear of possible challenges. The urgent need is to unleash the more positive effects of globalization and rebalance the process.



The long-lasting Chinese voice in Davos reflects the fact that China is promoting economic globalization with practical efforts against major challenges.



Under the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, China has signed cooperation agreements with 80 countries and organizations, and institutionalized capacity cooperation with more than 30 countries. In addition, Chinese businesses have helped build 75 economic and trade cooperation zones in 24 countries along the Belt and Road, greatly improving trade liberalization and investment facilitation.



Standing up to capital and financing challenges during the in-depth development of globalization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has lent a total of more than $4.2 billion to 24 projects in 12 countries. The Silk Road Fund has also signed off on 17 projects and committed $7 billion in investment.



According to Bloomberg, the Belt and Road initiative has set the tone for an economic “globalization 2.0” plan proposed by China, providing the possibility for positive guidance.



(Zhongsheng, People’s Daily)



