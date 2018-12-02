









English News Xi’s trip to facilitate China-Argentina dialogue, cooperation: Argentine foreign minister

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Décembre 2018 modifié le 2 Décembre 2018 - 20:49

China, as one of key players in global agendas, is always future-oriented when facing the big issues concerned by the international community, the minister hailed, adding that it plays a constructive role whenever in dealing with climate change or moving forward international trade.

By Wang Di, Wang Hailin, Zhang Weizhong from People’s Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Argentina will facilitate in-depth dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, as both sides will deal with the core agendas concerning global development, Jorge Faurie, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, said in a recent interview.



During Xi’s stay in Argentina, he is scheduled to have his fifth meeting in three years with Argentine President Mauricio Macri. The number also verifies the importance of bilateral ties as each meeting between the two leaders means an upgrade of bilateral cooperation.



Faurie, who has attended three meetings between Macri and Xi as accompanying official, said he is impressed by Xi’s farsighted speech with inspiring connotation.



Hailing the extensive cooperation between the two countries, Faurie said that they have made great progress from cooperation in railway transportation, energy, agriculture, finance and other fronts since establishing comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014.



Both countries can realize win-win outcomes through complementary economic and trade cooperation, given that Argentina is putting trade high on agenda, while China is keeping opening itself to the world, the minister suggested.



By engaging in energy and infrastructure projects in Argentina, Chinese companies have greatly bolstered Argentina’s economic growth, he added.



The huge Chinese market with 1.4 billion population provides a precious trade opportunity for Argentina, said the minister, adding that a growing relationship with China is of vital importance for his country.



“Hosting the G20 Summit is an unparalleled chance for Argentina. We expect to strengthen cooperation with China to push the summit for positive outcomes,” the minister said.



He added that his country has borrowed the experience of Hangzhou Summit in agenda design, venue arrangements, and meeting security when preparing for this year’s meeting over the past year.



Inclusive growth will be emphasized at the G20 Summit to increase the welfare of people all over the world, Faurie said.



China, as one of key players in global agendas, is always future-oriented when facing the big issues concerned by the international community, the minister hailed, adding that it plays a constructive role whenever in dealing with climate change or moving forward international trade.



Faurie stressed that Argentina is a staunch supporter of multilateral trade. Given the irreversible trend of economic globalization, an economic and trade collaboration with China is of positive significance for Argentina.



He illustrated that China has accumulated rich experience in digital technology, which Argentina is now in need.



Faurie also affirmed his country’s willingness to participate in Belt and Road construction, saying that the co-construction will intensify Argentina’s ties with other countries including China, and push for common development of countries and regions along the route.



“This year marks the 5th anniversary of the initiative, and we expect to draw a blueprint for future development along with China,” he said.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Fierce competition amongst Africa's top country prospects Giant pandas to pass on China-Spain friendship to future generations China, Spain to jointly usher in new chapter of Belt and Road construction