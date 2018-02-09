Zambia: MSF Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Stresses Effectiveness of Single-Dose Oral Cholera Vaccine

Recent data from Zambia’s 2016 cholera epidemic found that giving people just one of the currently-recommended two doses of the oral cholera vaccine was nearly 90 percent effective for adequate short-term protection during this outbreak. Results published today in the New England Journal of Medicine come from a study conducted by the international medical humanitarian […]

Recent data from Zambia’s 2016 cholera epidemic found that giving people just one of the currently-recommended two do...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...