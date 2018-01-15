2017 International Tourism Results: the highest in seven years

International tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7% in 2017 to reach a total of 1,322 million, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. This strong momentum is expected to continue in 2018 at a rate of 4%-5%. Based on data reported by destinations around the world, it is estimated that international tourist arrivals […]

International tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7% in 2017 to reach a total of 1,322 million, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...