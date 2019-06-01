









English News Asian nations show global governance potential: report

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Juin 2019 modifié le 2 Juin 2019 - 03:26

Asian countries have made great contributions to global governance, which could be reflected in shouldering their responsibilities in global governance, such as the quantity of peacekeepers.

Source：Global Times China, Japan and India have become the backbones of global governance, as Asian countries have a great potential to participate in global governance, according to a report released at a parallel session of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations on May 15.



The report named “Assessment report on Asia’s role in global governance,” co-issued by the Institute of Contemporary China and the World from the China International Publishing Group and the Institute of Political Science of East China University of Political Science and Law at the session under the title of “Sharing Experience on Asian Governance,” is based on data from major international institutions, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.



A total of 42 Asian countries have been involved in the quantitative assessment of their global governance participation and contributions in 2018.



The report indicated that China, Japan and India ranked in the top 10 among 189 countries and regions around the world thanks to their outstanding performance in establishing and maintaining multilateral governance mechanisms as well as tackling global governance challenges such as poverty.



Among them, China came in second behind the US.



Compared to other continents with different cultural backgrounds, Asian countries boast unique cultural advantages, including peaceful cooperation, openness, tolerance, mutual learning and mutual benefit, thus showing strong development potential in participating in global governance, the report said.



However, Asian countries are not well balanced in their participation in global governance, the report noted.



Countries like Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, the Philippines, and Singapore made it into the top 50 list. However, some other Asian countries still have limited participation in global governance.



Asian countries have made great contributions to global governance, which could be reflected in shouldering their responsibilities in global governance, such as the quantity of peacekeepers.



Asian countries’ abilities to shape international mechanisms and their voices to participate in global governance and decision-making need to be strengthened, according to the report.



