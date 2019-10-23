Ataf and the World Bank join forces in strengthening tax systems in Africa

Washington DC, USA – The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) met on the margins of the IMF/World Bank Group’s Annual Meetings (14-20 October 2019, in Washington DC) to formalize the two organisations’collaboration for the improvement of tax systems in Africa. ATAF and the World Bank have in the past collaborated on numerous technical assistance programmes by leveraging their respective expertise and resources.



The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) represented by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Logan Wort and the World Bank Group represented by its Global Director Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice, Mr. Marcello de Moura Estevão Filho, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at formalizing their cooperation towards promoting fair and efficient tax systems and administrations in Africa. Under the MoU, the two organisations intend to share knowledge and pool their expertise and resources to jointly deliver technical assistance and build capacity across Africa.



According to Mr Wort, “The World Bank is a traditional ally of ATAF and [we] have, in the past, cooperated on numerous projects including our country programmes aimed at building the capacity of ATAF’s Members and improving their efficiency in tax revenue mobilisation . As we are about to step into the next decade of ATAF, consolidating ties with like-minded organisations such as the World Bank Group can only be benefitial to our membership across the continent.”



The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) was established by African revenue authorities in 2009, in order to improve the performance of tax administrations in Africa. ATAF believes that effective tax administration will enhance economic growth, increase accountability of the state to its citizens, and more effectively mobilize domestic resources for national development programmes. Now in its 10th year of existence and headquartered in Pretoria, ATAF actively plays a key role in ensuring that Africa’s voice is heard and the continent’s interests factored into the works towards building stronger ties with other continental organizations, including AU bodies to achieve Africa’s development objectives.



ATAF will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary on 19 November 2019, in Kampala, Uganda, during the 4th International Conference on Tax Africa (ICTA), schedulued from 19 to 22 November 2019.