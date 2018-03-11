BMCE Bank of Africa launches its 4th edition of the African Entrepreneurship Award (AEA) supporting innovative entrepreneurs in Africa

BMCE Bank of Africa is proud to announce the March 1st opening of the 4th edition of the African Entrepreneurship Award ([www.African-Award.com](https://africanentrepreneurshipaward.com/)). The Award was announced by President Othman Benjelloun in 2014 at the Marrakech Global Entrepreneurship Summit and illustrates BMCE Bank of Africa’s ambition to encourage entrepreneurship across borders in Africa… Read more on […]

BMCE Bank of Africa is proud to announce the March 1st opening of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...