BRICS countries to enjoy wider, deeper cooperation

By People’s Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to reinforce cooperation when addressing the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Brasilia, Brazil on Nov. 13, local time. At the ceremony, he offered in-depth analysis over the international situation and looked into the future of BRICS cooperation.



Xi’s remarks at the closing ceremony received positive response from business leaders of the BRICS countries, who believe that the Chinese President has chartered the course for BRICS countries and global enterprises to enhance cooperation. They said Xi has boosted their confidence in BRICS cooperation, and they are willing to inject more energy into the mechanism.



Peace and trade are important bedrocks for progress, said Marcio Senne de Moraes, deputy from Brazil BRICS Business Council and Director of External Relations, Vale S.A. He believes that more communication would lead to more trade relations and fewer clashes.



He told People’s Daily that China is an important propeller of BRICS cooperation. As an important representative of developing countries and emerging markets, China is playing a leading role in uniting the BRICS countries through broader communication in commerce and trade, he said.



Chairman of Russia BRICS Business Council and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (CCI RF) Sergey Katyrin noted that Xi’s remarks precisely depicted the current international economic situation, and offered new paths for business leaders from the BRICS countries to act more positively.



In recent years, members of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry have established sound partnerships and done constructive work, contributing to the deepening of the BRICS cooperation, Katyrin noted.



“The business cooperation with China and other BRICS countries is one of our priorities,” said Katyrin. Working for the CCI RF, he attaches high importance to enhancing policy coordination and enterprise docking via the BRICS Business Council and its branches.



Russia will assume the BRICS rotating presidency the next year, and Katyrin is looking forward to it. “Every BRICS country should dig into its potential and promote mutually beneficial cooperation among them, so as to build a second ‘golden decade’ for the mechanism,” he said.



Naina Lal Kidwai, member of India BRICS Business Council said that BRICS countries have huge population and gigantic markets, and have become an important driver for global economic growth. They will play an important role in shaping the new economic order of the world, she added.



Kidwai attended the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China two years ago, and Xi’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony impressed her very much. She told People’s Daily that China has played a vital role in the development of the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank. By visiting China and witnessing the development achievements of the country, she has further enhanced her confidences in China-India cooperation under the BRICS framework.



At the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum in Brasilia, Xi urged the business sector to integrate business cooperation with the BRICS partnership on new industrial revolution, and produce more spotlight results in such areas as innovation, digital economy and green economy so as to promote high-quality development of BRICS economies.



South African chairperson of the BRICS Business Council Busi Mabuza said that Xi’s words have pointed direction and lighted up hope for global enterprises to strengthen cooperation. Facing the new opportunities and challenges in global economy, the BRICS countries should conform to the trend of new industrial reform, deepen cooperation, and accelerate inclusive growth so as to improve their competitiveness.



Mabuza remarked that by reiterating “China's development is an opportunity for the world”, Xi has demonstrated China’s sense of responsibility. China, actively promoting the Belt and Road construction and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, is offering wisdom and energy for common development and prosperity of the world.



