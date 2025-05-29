









By He Yin, People's Daily "China has been and will remain an ideal, secure and promising destination for foreign investors. Believing in China is believing in a better tomorrow, and investing in China is investing in the future."



This message, delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a recent reply to a letter from the founder of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, reaffirms the country's unwavering commitment to high-level opening up and its warm welcome to multinationals seeking deeper engagement in the Chinese market.



Despite the current global turbulence and the resurgence of unilateralism and protectionism, the international community is still believing and investing in China. The overarching trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.



That confidence is rooted in China's steady progress toward high-quality development.



With a vast market and inclusive economy, China offers expansive development space and boundless vitality. In the first quarter of 2025, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent year on year, reinforcing economic stability while paving new paths for advancement.



During the same period, the value-added output of China's high-tech manufacturing above the designated size increased by 9.7 percent year on year, and that of digital product manufacturing rose by 10.2 percent. Innovation continues to unleash economic potential, bolstering China's global appeal.



As several leaders of major multinationals have publicly stated, China is not only a significant market but also a hub of global innovation. They believe missing the Chinese market would represent a tremendous setback, and engaging with China means engaging with opportunity. These affirmations underscore the boundless prospects driven by China's high-quality development and the enduring commitment of global enterprises to cooperation with China.

That confidence also comes from China's consistent openness and inclusiveness.



Effective June 1, 2025, China will expand its visa-free access to also include citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay. From visa facilitation to immediate tax refunds for departing visitors, China remains committed to high-level opening up with new measures to streamline cross-border exchanges.



During this year's May Day holiday, the number of foreign entries and exits increased by 43.1 percent compared to the same period last year, and inbound tourism spending rose by approximately 90 percent year on year. The popularity of "China travel" and "shopping in China" continues to climb.



Antonio Miguel Carmona, president of the Spain-China Friendship Association, remarked that the continuous optimization of visa policies is a significant marker of China's proactive approach to openness, showcasing the country's confident, open, and inclusive image.



China's pursuit of win-win cooperation also underpins international trust.



Despite headwinds and undertows in economic globalization, China remains a firm advocate of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. The country actively advances bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation, while also working to strengthen international macroeconomic policy coordination. Together with global partners, China strives to create a favorable international environment for development and cultivate new drivers of global growth.



Under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China and Latin America and Caribbean countries have implemented more than 200 infrastructure projects, creating over a millions jobs.



In 2024, trade between China and ASEAN exceeded $980 billion, making them each other's largest trading partner for five consecutive years.



China-Europe investment cooperation has evolved into a "two-way expressway." By the end of 2024, companies in European Union countries had invested over $150 billion in China, and China's cumulative direct investment in Europe had reached nearly $110 billion.



With an open stance, China continues to embrace the world in pursuit of mutually beneficial cooperation.



In his letter to Xi, Simon Lichtenberg, the all China founding chairman of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, wrote that people with vision in the world will eventually understand that choosing China is choosing the future -- a sentiment that encapsulates the consensus of the international community.



China is committed to contributing stability and positive energy to the world. It remains steadfast in working with all countries to promote global economic stability and growth, jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and achieve common development through mutually beneficial cooperation.



