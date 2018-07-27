CPC in dialogue with Africa











By Cao Siqi Africa could benefit from studying China's experiences with implementing gradual reform and establishing a powerful government dedicated to the country's development, but Beijing will never force its models on any other country, Chinese experts say.



A two-day dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and around 40 political parties and organizations from 40 African countries opened in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.



Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, said the CPC stands ready to work together with African political parties to promote the building of a community with a shared future for China and Africa.



Although the political systems in African countries differ from China's and their political values are not necessarily the same, they have a shared vision for national development, fighting corruption and reinforcing governance and capacity building. It is feasible and necessary for China and Africa to strengthen communication and share experiences, He Wenping, research fellow at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



In general, African countries could learn from China's experiences in two major aspects. First, to correctly recognize the relationship between reform, development and stability and to build up a powerful government, select a visionary leader and adopt wise policies, according to He.



In the last three decades, China has emerged as the world's second largest economy and lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. The concept of development is not only the essential need for developing countries but also the foundation for consolidating politics and democracy in African countries, she said.



Second, China could share experiences in combating political corruption and strengthening governance capacity, so that funds meant for providing public goods and other social services in African countries will not end up in private pockets, she added.



He stressed that the exchange between China and Africa is equal and bi-directional. China could learn from the experiences of Africa in NGO development, environmental protection and supervision of political parties and public opinion.



The China-Africa relationship has attracted criticism from some Western countries. The US has warned African countries to take precautions against China's expanding influence in Africa.



"Africa has been exploring a development model that suits its own conditions. African countries do not need to be dragged into any country's model. It is their own choice to refer to or study other countries' lessons," He said.



China won't export its development model. If the models prove to be successful, Africa will learn. This is different from Western countries, who are trying to force others to adopt their model, Zhang Weiying, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times.





Source: People’s Daily/Global Times



