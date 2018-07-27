Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

CPC in dialogue with Africa


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Juillet 2018 modifié le 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39

China won't export its development model. If the models prove to be successful, Africa will learn. This is different from Western countries, who are trying to force others to adopt their model, Zhang Weiying, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times.


By Cao Siqi

CPC in dialogue with Africa
Africa could benefit from studying China's experiences with implementing gradual reform and establishing a powerful government dedicated to the country's development, but Beijing will never force its models on any other country, Chinese experts say.

A two-day dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and around 40 political parties and organizations from 40 African countries opened in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, said the CPC stands ready to work together with African political parties to promote the building of a community with a shared future for China and Africa.

Although the political systems in African countries differ from China's and their political values are not necessarily the same, they have a shared vision for national development, fighting corruption and reinforcing governance and capacity building. It is feasible and necessary for China and Africa to strengthen communication and share experiences, He Wenping, research fellow at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

In general, African countries could learn from China's experiences in two major aspects. First, to correctly recognize the relationship between reform, development and stability and to build up a powerful government, select a visionary leader and adopt wise policies, according to He.

In the last three decades, China has emerged as the world's second largest economy and lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. The concept of development is not only the essential need for developing countries but also the foundation for consolidating politics and democracy in African countries, she said.

Second, China could share experiences in combating political corruption and strengthening governance capacity, so that funds meant for providing public goods and other social services in African countries will not end up in private pockets, she added.

He stressed that the exchange between China and Africa is equal and bi-directional. China could learn from the experiences of Africa in NGO development, environmental protection and supervision of political parties and public opinion.

The China-Africa relationship has attracted criticism from some Western countries. The US has warned African countries to take precautions against China's expanding influence in Africa.

"Africa has been exploring a development model that suits its own conditions. African countries do not need to be dragged into any country's model. It is their own choice to refer to or study other countries' lessons," He said.

China won't export its development model. If the models prove to be successful, Africa will learn. This is different from Western countries, who are trying to force others to adopt their model, Zhang Weiying, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times.


Source: People’s Daily/Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:44 Dubai plans to expand Chinese saltwater rice into Arab world, Africa

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39 Criticism of Huawei’s funding program with US universities 'ignorant'

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39 Commentary: US Section 232 challenges WTO rules

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/07/2018

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement 26/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le gouvernement se félicite du retour annoncé de l'opposant Acheikh Ibn Oumar

27/07/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

27/07/2018

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

27/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.