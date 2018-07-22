Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China-Africa relations in prime time


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 22 Juillet 2018 modifié le 22 Juillet 2018 - 12:27

The new look is also seen in African countries’ national policies. Today, African countries regard docking their development with the construction of the Belt and Road as a priority. It has been included their development plan to learn from the Chinese experience of boosting infrastructure construction, establishing industrial parks and attracting foreign investment. Each year, a number of African officials come to China for exchanges and training.


By Hu Zexin from People’s Daily

The wells constructed by Chinese companies for Senegalese villages bring joy to local children. (By Lv Qiang from People’s Daily)
The wells constructed by Chinese companies for Senegalese villages bring joy to local children. (By Lv Qiang from People’s Daily)
Mamadou Camara is a retired official with the Dakar provincial government. Three years ago, the Senegalese man in his 60s chose to learn Chinese at the Confucius Institute of the University of Dakar, even though his families didn’t understand his decision.

“Unlike the young people who learn Chinese in order to find a job, I learn Chinese out of the interest of learning more about today’s China,” the man explained.

Adama Gaye, an expert who has been studying China for several decades, said it is very appealing to young Africans how China managed to adhere to its own path of development. The expert said China’s self-esteem, pragmatism and foresight made a good first impression on him.

An African student who just finished his studies in China said the country is “continuously developing”.

These examples reflect not only the everlasting China-Africa friendship but also the youthful vigor of the bilateral relations.

In the eyes of the African people, China is a country which respects the rights of individual countries in choosing their own development path, firmly safeguards international justice and has been and remains a good friend and partner of African countries.

China is developing and changing rapidly, which can been evidenced by its vitality for social reforms and the capability to lead international cooperation. Young African people are interested in talking about China’s Internet innovation and view China as the future of the world based on thorough thinking.

Africa is developing and changing fast as well. The Plan for an Emerging Senegal is guiding the country toward the goal of becoming an emerging market economy by 2035.

Besides, the whole African continent is striving to speed up the steps toward industrialization and modernization, as well as the Agenda 2063 of the African Union. Young people now have rising confidence that Africa will play an important role in the international arena.

China-Africa cooperation is putting on a new look in the era of passing on and developing friendship.

The new look is seen in the fact that African people are changing the way to live their life. The African student said he graduated with the best academic performance of his major in the University of Dakar, but he chose to study in China without hesitation even though he had received an admission letter from the University of London and could very likely be admitted by a French university for higher education.

The new look is also seen in African countries’ national policies. Today, African countries regard docking their development with the construction of the Belt and Road as a priority. It has been included their development plan to learn from the Chinese experience of boosting infrastructure construction, establishing industrial parks and attracting foreign investment. Each year, a number of African officials come to China for exchanges and training.

It is believed that the new Africa-China cooperation will create a new momentum and inject new impetus into bilateral relationship, and keep it forever young.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 22 Juillet 2018 - 12:26 China, Senegal eye strong relations

Samedi 21 Juillet 2018 - 12:00 Trump’s trade bullying tactics will hurt the US

Vendredi 20 Juillet 2018 - 21:01 Commentary: China-South Africa relations, BRICS cooperation to usher into new era

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/07/2018

Tchad : la HAMA met en garde les médias contre des "articles non fondés"

Tchad : la HAMA met en garde les médias contre des "articles non fondés"

Tchad : Adam Nouki et des militaires condamnés en appel Tchad : Adam Nouki et des militaires condamnés en appel 20/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : colère du président après un surprenant constat sur le chantier d'une prison

21/07/2018

Rugby – Jeux africains de la jeunesse : L’Afrique du Sud prend la médaille d’or et se qualifie pour les J eux Olympiques de la Jeunesse; L’Algérie termine à la 5ème place

21/07/2018

Rugby – Jeux Africains de la Jeunesse : La Côte d’Ivoire termine à la 6ème place

21/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain

Présidentielle malienne : Cissé a le vent en poupe et engrange des soutiens Présidentielle malienne : Cissé a le vent en poupe et engrange des soutiens 16/07/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

ANALYSE - 19/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Français de statut civil de droit commun : la force probante des copies de documents établies avant l’indépendance de l’Algérie renforcée

Français de statut civil de droit commun : la force probante des copies de documents établies avant l’indépendance de l’Algérie renforcée

Réflexion sur le système sanitaire du Tchad Réflexion sur le système sanitaire du Tchad 17/07/2018 - Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

REACTION - 14/07/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'éducation à la citoyenneté

L'éducation à la citoyenneté

L'Iran chef d'orchestre d'une tentative d'attentat terroriste à Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), près de Paris, et d'une opération d'infiltration terroriste polisarienne au Maroc L'Iran chef d'orchestre d'une tentative d'attentat terroriste à Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), près de Paris, et d'une opération d'infiltration terroriste polisarienne au Maroc 09/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.