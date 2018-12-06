









English News China-Portugal cooperation to set sail, usher in new chapters

Renewing friendships, negotiating cooperation, and advocating for development, Xi expounded on the Chinese persistence in reform and opening up, peace and development, as well as win-win cooperation, and contributed to the building of a community with shared future for mankind. As a result, the Chinese President received wide approval from the international community and attention from global media.

By Zhao Jiaming, People’s Daily Portugal has been an important hub of the land and marine Silk Roads since ancient times, witnessing its historic friendship with China.



China's blue and white porcelain, which was first shipped to Portugal centuries ago, inspired a fusion of Chinese and local techniques, producing a unique form of art Azulejo. Portuguese custard tarts baked by Chinese pastry chefs have become a new delight for Chinese consumers.



Stories like these reveal the common aspiration of the people for peace, cooperation, openness and win-win results throughout history.



Currently, China-Portugal relations are at the best time in history. The two countries have held frequent high-level exchanges, continuously enhanced political mutual trust, and comprehensively carried out practical cooperation in various fields. Over 300,000 visits are exchanged between the two countries every year.



The year 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, and their bilateral relations are facing historic opportunities.



Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa noted that Portugal is willing to take the historic opportunities to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance strategic alignment of the two countries, expand openness and cooperation, and accelerate common development.



He also stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to his country would expand the prospect of Portugal-China cooperation and create a brighter future.



Portugal is the final stop of Xi's Europe and Latin America tour during which his footprints have spanned Eurasia and been left in the banks of the Atlantic Ocean.



Xi’s visits were regularly broadcasted by local TVs. Spanish King Felipe VI called the Chinese president’s visit to Spain a new and important milestone; President of Argentina Mauricio Macri shared multiple achievements of Xi’s visit to Argentina with his major officials; President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela noted that Panama will stick to the one-China policy and expressed his recognition of Xi’s major proposals such as the building of a community with shared future for mankind.



Portugal’s Cabo da Roca is a cape which forms the westernmost extent of continental Europe. The ancient silk trade once left its mark there. It is believed that today’s friendly and win-win cooperation between China and Portugal will set sail again and usher in new chapters.



