Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China-Spain friendship shines from grassroots connections


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 1 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Décembre 2018 - 08:11

Some 40,000 Spanish citizens are reportedly learning Chinese, while more than 10,000 Chinese students are pursuing higher education in Spain. Spanish language study has also been included in the curriculum of many Chinese schools, China National Radio reported.


People’s Daily

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic relations, and the two countries’ friendship can be seen not only through bilateral trade figures but also through grassroots ties.

The China Railway Express that connects the Chinese city of Yiwu and the Spanish capital of Madrid marks the longest train route operated by China. The 13,052-km-long line also travels through the most countries, eight. This famous and fruitful route starts from Yiwu, the home of many made-in-China products.

The express, which launched in 2014, transports over 2,000 kinds of Chinese products to Europe and returns with loads of delicacies and cosmetics from Spain. The railway has generated export-import trade volume of over $3.5 billion, and Spain’s exports to Yiwu have jumped from less than $1.6 million in 2014 to $10.1 million in 2017.

Beyond the star train route, cultural ties between China and Spain – boasting the world’s second and third largest amount of cultural relics, respectively, have also been continuously strengthened over the years.

Some 40,000 Spanish citizens are reportedly learning Chinese, while more than 10,000 Chinese students are pursuing higher education in Spain. Spanish language study has also been included in the curriculum of many Chinese schools, China National Radio reported.

On the streets of Madrid, Chinese elements are a common sight, from delicately-designed porcelains to Chinese popular smartphone brand Huawei.

Where else can you see Chinese elements in Spain? Share them with us!

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/11/2018

Tchad : des appuis à la société civile pour ancrer la démocratie

Tchad : des appuis à la société civile pour ancrer la démocratie

Tchad : le ministre des Finances suspend plusieurs agents Tchad : le ministre des Finances suspend plusieurs agents 30/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des appuis à la société civile pour ancrer la démocratie

30/11/2018

Tchad : le ministère de la Sécurité interdit une marche

01/12/2018

Tchad : le budget 2019 en hausse de 26,57%

30/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.