China-Spain friendship shines from grassroots connections

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic relations, and the two countries’ friendship can be seen not only through bilateral trade figures but also through grassroots ties.



The China Railway Express that connects the Chinese city of Yiwu and the Spanish capital of Madrid marks the longest train route operated by China. The 13,052-km-long line also travels through the most countries, eight. This famous and fruitful route starts from Yiwu, the home of many made-in-China products.



The express, which launched in 2014, transports over 2,000 kinds of Chinese products to Europe and returns with loads of delicacies and cosmetics from Spain. The railway has generated export-import trade volume of over $3.5 billion, and Spain’s exports to Yiwu have jumped from less than $1.6 million in 2014 to $10.1 million in 2017.



Beyond the star train route, cultural ties between China and Spain – boasting the world’s second and third largest amount of cultural relics, respectively, have also been continuously strengthened over the years.



Some 40,000 Spanish citizens are reportedly learning Chinese, while more than 10,000 Chinese students are pursuing higher education in Spain. Spanish language study has also been included in the curriculum of many Chinese schools, China National Radio reported.



On the streets of Madrid, Chinese elements are a common sight, from delicately-designed porcelains to Chinese popular smartphone brand Huawei.



