









English News China-built school brings education to more children in PNG

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 18 Novembre 2018 modifié le 18 Novembre 2018 - 19:03

The school Sam referred to has a coverage of about 55,000 square meters, one-fifth of which is covered by buildings, including a kindergarten, a primary school, a junior middle school, teachers’ apartments as well as a multifunction hall. These schools can accept as much as 2,700 students.

By Li Feng, People’s Daily The singing of students vibrated on the campus of Butuka Secondary School in Port Moresby, capital city of Papua New Guinea (PNG). The school, newly renovated and expanded by Chinese constructors, has taken on a brand new and beautiful look.



“I dreamt of moving to the new school as soon as possible! It would be better if we have a teacher to teach us Chinese,” a boy surnamed Sam told People’s Daily.



The school Sam referred to has a coverage of about 55,000 square meters, one-fifth of which is covered by buildings, including a kindergarten, a primary school, a junior middle school, teachers’ apartments as well as a multifunction hall. These schools can accept as much as 2,700 students.



The buildings of the school covered only 2,000 square meters before the renovation and expansion. With 1,500 students enrolled, these buildings were outdated, and in poor teaching and hygiene conditions.



“I thought it was a very good thing for the school and the children when learning that our Chinese partners were to fund the renovation of the school and its surrounding roads,” Justin Tkatchenko, PNG’s Minister of Lands & Physical Planning, told People’s Daily.



In 2016, China’s Shenzhen and Port Moresby became sister cities after the two signed a memorandum of understanding. Butuka Secondary School is the first project funded by Shenzhen.



The commencement ceremony of the project was attended by PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, who said that the reconstruction, an important project to serve the public in Port Moresby, bears great significance for social and economic development in PNG and is an important token of PNG-China friendly relationship.



“The students and teachers of Butuka Secondary School now own one of the best schools in the South Pacific region,” Tkatchenko said.



“The Chinese friends have not only built high-quality teaching buildings, but also provided computers and lab equipment for us,” he introduced, adding that the new school enabled children to receive the highest quality of schooling in the city, which lays a solid foundation for higher education.



The constructers were very careful in building the school, considering the project is important to the future of the students as well as the country. During the construction, the Chinese contractor upheld high quality and laid high importance on safety, and carried out discussions on technical quality before taking every step.



Li Pu, who’s in charge of the project from Shenzhen Special Zone Construction and Development Group Co., Ltd., said they were very strict with detail control during the construction, in order to ensure that the quality of the buildings comply to local standards, and that the project could be approved on one shot.



PNG is in urgent need of economic development, Tkatchenko said, adding that his country feels honored to have received the selfless assistance from China and that he hopes Butuka Secondary School could contribute to the long-lasting PNG-China relationship.



President Xi Jinping is the first Chinese President to visit PNG, demonstrating the strong support from the Chinese government and leadership to the PNG government and people, he said, adding that President Xi’s trip will elevate cooperation between the two countries on education, medical care and economy and trade onto a new level.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China, PNG agree to upgrade partnership Good reason for China's rising popularity in South Pacific Confrontation, whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war or a trade war, will produce no winners: Xi