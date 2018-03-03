Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China-developed technologies, secret to outstanding performance of Fuxing trains


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Mars 2018 modifié le 3 Mars 2018 - 17:45

Fuxing, meaning “rejuvenation” literally, started operation in June, 2017. It’s a flagship China-made product as all the software used in the train was independently developed by Chinese engineers.


By Ji Peijuan from People’s Daily

Foreign passengers take photos with the Fuxing bullet train. (Photo by Wang Chu from People’s Daily Online)
Foreign passengers take photos with the Fuxing bullet train. (Photo by Wang Chu from People’s Daily Online)
China’s first self-developed Fuxing bullet train, during the past Spring Festival travel rush, became the first choice for passengers in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Guangzhou owing to its fast, smooth and comfortable traveling experience. The secrets behind its outstanding performance are the world-class technologies independently developed by Chinese engineers.

Years ago, it took a whole day to travel from Beijing to Shanghai on a train that runs about 100 kilometers per hour, recalled Kang Shunxing, vice director of ticket office at Beijing South Station. Since the “Fuxing” and some other high-speed trains started operation, passengers have been able to make a return trip between the two cities within a day, Kang added.

A test made by a passenger on the fast-moving Fuxing train showed that the plastic water bottle placed upside down can stand still though the train runs at the speed of 350 kilometers per hour (kph).

One secret to the fast speed and smooth experience on Fuxing trains lies in the gear case, a core component that can be used for a maximum of 30 years. Each gear in the Fuxing trains can run 24 million kilometers, which equals to the distance of circling around the earth for 600 times.

In a factory located in east China’s Jiangsu province that produces gear cases for the Fuxing trains, all the manufacturing and assembling processes are under data control so as to guarantee a high-level accuracy regarding the tightness of bolts.

Shaping remains the most important procedure of making a driving wheel, said Lu Yanlong, chief expert of vehicle manufacturing techniques in CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive & Rolling Stock Technology Research Institute.

The surface accuracy of gears is required to reach micron order, as small as one fiftieth of a hair, otherwise the meshing between gear teeth and lifetime of wear and tear will be affected, Lu added.

Fuxing, meaning “rejuvenation” literally, started operation in June, 2017. It’s a flagship China-made product as all the software used in the train was independently developed by Chinese engineers.

Some technologies adopted by Fuxing bullet train have been pace-setter in the world. Among the 254 standards of the core technologies used in the trains, up to 84 percent are Chinese-developed ones that are now followed by other countries.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/03/2018

Tchad : le syndicat des transporteurs suspend sa grève

Tchad : le syndicat des transporteurs suspend sa grève

Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer 01/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : l'opposition appelle à une journée ville morte

03/03/2018

Portrait d’une pionnière qui a formé des infirmières de l’US Army

03/03/2018

Tchad : des partis politiques de l’opposition appellent à une journée ville morte lundi prochain

03/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.