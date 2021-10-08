









English News China issues white paper to share experience in building moderately prosperous society in all respects

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 8 Octobre 2021

China’s experience in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects has fully proven that the country considers all-round development essential to moderate prosperity, in pursuing which the country emphasizes balanced, coordinated and sustainable progress in various fields, according to the white paper.

Editorial by People's Daily China’s State Council Information Office published a white paper titled “China’s Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity” on Sept. 28, intending to document China’s journey to moderate prosperity in all respects, introduce the country’s approaches to and actions in achieving the goal, and share with the rest of the world its unique experience in the construction of modernization.



“Achieving moderate prosperity fulfills a long-cherished dream of the Chinese nation,” said the white paper.



Since the Opium War (1840-1842), China had suffered greater ravages than ever before, the white paper said. “However, the indomitable Chinese people never lost heart – they continued to fight tenaciously for their dream of a happy life,” it added.



“Over the past hundred years, led by the CPC, generations of the Chinese people have persevered, progressing step by step from a subsistence standard of living to piecemeal prosperity, then to moderate prosperity throughout the country,” said the document.



The moderately prosperous society in all respects that China has built is a society in which all people share the fruits of development, a society where no individual, region or ethnic group is left behind, and a society that promotes the well-rounded development of all, pointed out the white paper. “Each of these is essential for achieving common prosperity, a major goal of socialism,” it said.



China has achieved moderate prosperity in all respects through the consistent hard work and wisdom of the Chinese people, according to the white paper.



“The CPC has united and led the Chinese people in rebuilding the country from scratch through self-reliance and hard work, achieving the moderate prosperity to which they have aspired for thousands of years,” the white paper said, stressing that the epic deeds of the CPC and the Chinese people will go down in history.



“China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, nor can the world achieve prosperity without China. The country always considers its own growth in the context of the common development of all humanity and binds the interests of its people to the common interests of all peoples across the world,” the document said.



The country will continue its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global prosperity, uphold the international order, and provide public goods for the whole world, according to the white paper.



“In achieving moderate prosperity for the Chinese people, China has contributed to its own development and delivered benefits to the rest of the world. This has created positive momentum for world peace and common development, and contributed China’s strength to building a global community of shared future and a better world,” it said.



In the future, China will continue to embrace and interact with the rest of the world, adopt a more open and inclusive mindset, and contribute even more to building a global community of shared future and a better world, the white paper noted.



