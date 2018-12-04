Alwihda Info
China-made trains serve as a moving business card of China


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Décembre 2018 modifié le 4 Décembre 2018 - 07:57

Designed with advanced technologies and complete facilities, these "made by CRRC" trains are serving as a moving "business card" of China, widely recognized by the Argentine government and people. Surveys show that nearly all (97%) of Argentinian passengers are happy with the Chinese-produced locomotives, and thus more and more people there are starting to travel by train.


Source：People’s Daily

China-made locomotives are serving millions of Argentines every day with a 97% passenger satisfaction rate, serving as a moving “business card” of China in Latin America.

Early in 2013, CRRC Sifang, a unit of China’s state-owned rolling stock firm CRRC Corporation, won two contracts worth nearly $1 billion in total to supply 709 inter-city electric multiple units (EMUs) to renew Argentina’s commuter system, representing China’s biggest overseas order for inter-city EMUs.

As the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires is a metropolis with a population of more than 10 million. There are more than 20 satellite cities around the main city and urban railway lines mainly connect the satellite cities and the main city.

The Chinese company delivered all of the 709 by 2015 and they are already in service on the Sarmiento Line, Matt Line, and Roca Line of Buenos Aires, serving millions of Argentines every day.

Designed with advanced technologies and complete facilities, these “made by CRRC” trains are serving as a moving “business card” of China, widely recognized by the Argentine government and people. Surveys show that nearly all (97%) of Argentinian passengers are happy with the Chinese-produced locomotives, and thus more and more people there are starting to travel by train.

Besides locomotives, CRRC Sifang also exports railway technologies and technical services to Argentina through a technical training and support program. It was the first overseas technology export project concerning Chinese inter-city EMU, marking an upgrade of Sifang Company from a product exporter to a technology exporter.

With its high-quality products and services, CRRC Sifang has won its third train deal in Argentina in April this year, securing a $278 million deal for 200 train cars and related parts.

In neighboring country Chile, CRRC Sifang won a $77 million contract in October to supply 13 multiple-units, marking another breakthrough for the company in Latin America.

CRRC Sifang makes up 44% of China’s high-speed rail vehicle market. By the end of last year, it received more than 5,000 overseas orders from more than 20 countries and regions, including the United States and Indonesia.

