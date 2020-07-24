Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
English News

China moves faster to resume railway construction


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Juillet 2020

Since the end of May, six new lines across the country, including two new high-speed lines, have opened. By July 1, there have been 1,178 km of railway lines put into operation, with 605 km of high-speed rail lines.


Source: People’s Daily Online

Workers build the Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway at a construction site in North China’s Hebei Province, June 3. Photo by Sun Lijun/ People’s Daily Online
China has been accelerating railway construction amid its ongoing efforts of epidemic prevention and control, and will open another 2,300 km of high-speed rail lines by the end of the year, which will make people’s traveling more convenient and bolster economic development.

For the first half of the year, 115 large and medium-sized infrastructure projects under construction nationwide have fully resumed work, with over 600,000 people participating in over 8,000 construction sites.

Fixed-asset investment in national railway projects stood at 325.8 billion yuan (about $46.5 billion), up by 1.2 percent year-on-year.

These lines have added more convenience to transportation, while facilitating the flow of personnel, materials, and information.

The country is expected to start construction of a total of 22 projects in 2020 with investment exceeding 500 billion yuan (over $71 billion).

Creating more jobs, the development of the railway industry will boost relevant industries including construction, electronics, mechanical engineering and the information industry.

Source: People’s Daily Online


