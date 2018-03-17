









English News China plans ministry of veterans’ affairs

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 17 Mars 2018 modifié le 17 Mars 2018 - 13:55

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the necessity for the effective implementation of the new reshuffling plan on Monday at a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and armed police at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

By Zhu Dongjun from People’s Daily China plans to improve the service and management system of demobilized military personnel by setting up a ministry dedicated to dealing with veterans’ affairs, according to a government reshuffle plan made available to the media on Tuesday.



As part of the plan on institutional restructuring made by the State Council, the proposal was submitted to the ongoing first session of the 13th National People's Congress for review.



The new ministry’s major responsibilities are the management and resettlement of retired and demobilized soldiers and officers, as well as support services for them and their families.



These tasks were previously handled by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and two bodies under the Central Military Commission.



The new ministry, if approved, will mainly be responsible for making and implementing policies and regulations related to demobilized military personnel, honoring the dedication and spirit of veterans, dealing with retirement, reemployment and vocational training for veterans, ensuring the welfare of retired personnel, and making other services for personnel and their families.



It will also be in charge of coordinating government departments' support for military personnel and their families, maintaining military cemeteries and hosting commemorative events, according to the plan.



The decision is also part of China’s efforts to “protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel and their families, and make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect”, which was written by the country in the report to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



It is also the first time for the CPC to say so in major meetings or occasions.



Xi, also General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the establishment of the ministry is of great significance to serve the demobilized military personnel and make military service an occupation respected by society.



