









English News China-proposed Global Development Initiative paves fast lane for global cooperation, development

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 28 Septembre 2022



On the path of development, no country or individual should be left behind. This is the humble aspiration of the GDI and the goal advocated by the UN. China will continue to share development opportunities with all countries, stand with fellow developing countries, and make all-out efforts to advance the GDI. It will join hands with other countries on the journey of implementing the 2030 Agenda and build an even better community with a shared future for mankind.

By He Yin, People's Daily Global development was a topic receiving high attention at the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly that concluded at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 26.

According to a recent report by the UN Development Program, over 90 percent of countries endured a decline on the Human Development Index in 2020 or 2021, while over 40 percent declined in both years. Human development has fallen back to 2016 levels globally.



All parties are expecting a renewal of global development.



The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last September bears great expectations.



China recently held the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI in New York. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the meeting via video link, and the meeting was attended by nearly 40 foreign ministers and heads of international agencies.



All participants believed that the GDI is of great importance to boosting international development cooperation and helping implement the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and it will serve as a catalyst for developing countries, small and medium-sized countries in particular, to accelerate development.



The GDI, aiming at building a community with a shared future for global development, gives priority to development and puts people at the center. It helps promote common development of the world and enhance people's wellbeing.



As global development enters a critical stage, the GDI guides countries to focus on key areas, offers more forceful and targeted support for developing countries, and seeks to expedite the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.



China not only presented the GDI but also carried out the initiative with real actions. In June this year, Xi chaired the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, announced China's 32 important measures to implement the GDI and helped bring development back to the center of the international agenda together with leaders of other countries, staying committed to forging a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership.



At the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI, China said it is willing to strengthen strategic synergy with UN development agencies and work with members of the Group of Friends to take seven additional measures to implement the 2030 Agenda. It once again demonstrated China's major country responsibility in being action-oriented and promoting the implementation of the initiative.



China presented to the UN six sets of data products for global sustainable development, including data products on global arable land and forest, so as to provide data support for all countries to better achieve food security, ecological conservation on land, and other sustainable development goals.



The GDI enjoys a bright future because it adheres to multilateralism and builds synergy for global development. To realize sustained global development, the international society must work as one. More than 100 countries and international organizations, including the UN, have supported the GDI, and more than 60 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI.



China has worked actively with relevant parties to implement the 32 pragmatic measures and has achieved multiple early fruits. Institutions from 17 countries and regions became the first to join the International NGOs Network for Poverty Reduction Cooperation. One hundred and fifty institutions from nearly 40 countries and regions are making joint preparations to establish a World Technical Vocational and Education Training League. China has engaged in the co-production of COVID-19 vaccines with 13 countries.



China follows the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, forges greater synergy through coordination, and upholds inclusiveness and common progress. It is pooling collective wisdom and strength for the implementation of the GDI.



On the path of development, no country or individual should be left behind. This is the humble aspiration of the GDI and the goal advocated by the UN. China will continue to share development opportunities with all countries, stand with fellow developing countries, and make all-out efforts to advance the GDI. It will join hands with other countries on the journey of implementing the 2030 Agenda and build an even better community with a shared future for mankind.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China celebrates fifth Chinese farmers' harvest festival China playing prominent role in coping with global challenges British young man aspires to become envoy of UK-China friendship Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)