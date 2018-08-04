Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China ready to safeguard common interests with other countries: diplomat


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Août 2018 modifié le 6 Août 2018 - 19:43

Speaking highly of China’s leading role in implementing the 2030 Agenda, they also appreciated the China-UN peace and development trust fund for making important contributions to implementation of the 2030 Agenda by supporting coordinated development of economy, society and environment in developing countries.


By Yin Miao from People’s Daily

China ready to safeguard common interests with other countries: diplomat
China stands ready to work together with all parties concerned to protect common interests of all countries by safeguarding the free trade and multilateral trading system, a Chinese envoy pledged on Monday.

China’s permanent representative to the UN Ma Zhaoxu made the promises at the High-level Side Event Addressing Unbalanced and Inadequate Development to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the sidelines of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The rising tide of unilateralism and trade protectionism recently is threatening global economic growth, causing widespread concern and opposition, Ma warned at the side event co-hosted by the Chinese delegation to the UN together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

As a staunch dissenter of unilateralism and trade and investment protectionism, China believes that trade disputes and frictions should be resolved in a rational manner, the envoy said.

Guided by the innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development model, China is striving to address the unbalanced and inadequate development, which is also a common challenge facing countries across the world, Ma said, adding that the country is also greatly improving the quality and efficiency of development.

The representative called on all countries to achieve shared prosperity by working together to pursue fair, open, comprehensive and innovative development.

China also contributes its solutions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by proposing to co-construct the Belt and Road and actively engaging in international cooperation, the diplomat added.

The establishment of the China-UN peace and development trust fund gives a strong push to realization of the SDGs as well, Ma illustrated.

He stressed that China is willing to, along with all countries, propel international development cooperation, optimize development partnerships, improve the international development environment, and properly cope with the imbalances and inadequacies so as to build a community of common destiny for all mankind.

Other representatives of the meeting hold that discussion on this topic will help all sides realize a beneficial-to-all sustainable development by accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

They also agreed that the international community should actively build partnerships and take collective actions to jointly meet global challenges on the development road.

Speaking highly of China’s leading role in implementing the 2030 Agenda, they also appreciated the China-UN peace and development trust fund for making important contributions to implementation of the 2030 Agenda by supporting coordinated development of economy, society and environment in developing countries.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/08/2018

Tchad : la prestation de serment confessionnel porte atteinte à la laïcité, selon les protestants

Tchad : la prestation de serment confessionnel porte atteinte à la laïcité, selon les protestants

Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH 05/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : la signature d’un ministre falsifiée pour un retrait de plus de 1 milliard FCFA

06/08/2018

Tchad : la prestation de serment confessionnel porte atteinte à la laïcité, selon les protestants

06/08/2018

ENGIE va construire 8 centrales solaires hybrides au Gabon

06/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.