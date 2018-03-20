Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s added value of patent-intensive industries contributes 12.4% to GDP


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 20 Mars 2018 modifié le 20 Mars 2018 - 18:45

A quality inspector shows the micro and special motors used in phones at a manufacturer in Huaibei, Anhui province, Dec. 8, 2017. Up to now, the annual production of the motors in this city has reached 250 million, accounting for one fifth of the global market. The self-developed micro motors, which have been granted with over 100 patents, are often in short supply. (Photo by Wan Shanchao from People’s Daily Online)


By Hou Lulu from People’s Daily

China’s added value of patent-intensive industries contributes 12.4% to GDP
China’s added value of patent-intensive industries now contributes 12.4 percent to its GDP, said Shen Changyu, director of the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) on March 13.

China’s patent pledge financing climbed to 72 billion yuan (about $11.4 billion) in 2017, up 65 percent on a year-on-year basis, Shen disclosed, adding that it effectively solved financing difficulties of some small and medium-sized tech enterprises.

Stressing China’s intensified efforts on protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), he elaborated that a total of 190,000 cases related to IPR infringement were handled in the past five years, an average annual increase of 40 percent.

Given China’s accelerated pace to upgrade and transform industries in recent years, the companies are giving more emphasis to application of patent technologies. By 2020, the annual patent pledge financing is projected to hit 180 billion yuan (about $28.5 billion).

China is putting more energy on patent-intensive industries, according to Shen, citing the examples like intelligent manufacturing, biological medicine and new-generation mobile communication.

He elaborated that China has set up more than 100 intellectual property alliances to give a boost to the development of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, artificial intelligence, energy conservation, environment protection and some other sectors.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/03/2018

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad

Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ Tchad : Amalkher Djibrine Souleymane annonce sa candidature pour la présidence du CNCJ 18/03/2018

Populaires

Humaniq célèbre son succès: Première Blockchain Hybride, et une forte communauté de 100.000

20/03/2018

South African Business Delegation Arrives In Ghana For Trade And Investment Mission

20/03/2018

Sénégal: Ouverture de la conférence sur l'extrémisme violent

20/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?

Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! Quelle belle correction du peuple malien aux autorités algériennes ! 17/03/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre »

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ? 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.