Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s ‘artificial sun’ project to harness nuclear fusion energy


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 28 Avril 2019 modifié le 28 Avril 2019 - 20:41

The shape of the current “artificial sun” looks like one of the imagined “planetary engines” in Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, and its core device is a red rectangle, The Beijing News reported on Wednesday, April 24, saying this was the first time that the picture of an “artificial sun” had been published.


By Chen Xi

China’s “artificial sun” in Hefei, Anhui Province. (Photo by Ge Yinian from People’s Daily Online)
China’s “artificial sun” in Hefei, Anhui Province. (Photo by Ge Yinian from People’s Daily Online)
China’s “artificial sun” will achieve nuclear fusion by the middle of this century, one of the project leaders said on April 24.

HL-2M Tokamak, the modified Chinese-designed “artificial sun” and a device to harness energy from fusion, will be completed this year. It is expected to increase the electricity intensity from one mega amperes to three mega amperes, an important step to achieve nuclear fusion, a spokesperson surnamed Liu with the press office of the Southwestern Institute of Physics (SWIP), affiliated with China National Nuclear Corporation, told the Global Times. An ampere is a standard measurement of electric current.

For instance, the deuterium (also known as heavy hydrogen) extracted from one liter of seawater releases the energy equivalent of burning 300 liters of gasoline in a complete fusion reaction, Liu said.

The “artificial sun” aims to release nuclear fusion in the same way as the sun by using deuterium and tritium (radioactive hydrogen-3), and finally generate electricity. It is clean energy that will not generate waste, which makes it ideal for people to use in the future, Liu said.

The shape of the current “artificial sun” looks like one of the imagined “planetary engines” in Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, and its core device is a red rectangle, The Beijing News reported on Wednesday, April 24, saying this was the first time that the picture of an “artificial sun” had been published.

Conditions inside the nuclear fusion device are displayed on a large screen in the central control hall. The screen showed an image that looks like a letter “S” next to two connected dots with reddish light.

Xu said the temperature of the device can be estimated to go higher if the brightness of the items in the image becomes weaker, according to a video by The Beijing News.

Source：Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019 - 21:15 Beijing exhibition explores the ancient Silk Road

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019 - 20:00 BRI draws a splendid picture of people-to-people bond

Dimanche 28 Avril 2019 - 19:00 First Belt and Road CEO Conference yields fruitful outcomes

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/04/2019

Tchad : Huawei va former des enseignants et étudiants dans les TIC

Tchad : Huawei va former des enseignants et étudiants dans les TIC

Tchad : les musulmans d'Abéché réunis pour la paix à l'approche du Ramadan Tchad : les musulmans d'Abéché réunis pour la paix à l'approche du Ramadan 27/04/2019

Populaires

La CPDC dénonce des "dérives risquant de précipiter le Tchad au fond du gouffre"

28/04/2019

Tchad : "la jeunesse se trouve dans une société naturellement mal éduquée"

28/04/2019

Tchad : le nouveau chef de file de l'opposition refuse la division

28/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la cohabitation pacifique, facteur essentiel pour la quiétude au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90