Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China testing super-maglev train that runs at 1,000 km/h


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 10 Mars 2018 modifié le 10 Mars 2018 - 23:34

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation claimed in August that it was developing a “flying train” capable of travelling up to 4,000 kilometers per hour, 10 times faster than the high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai.


By Liu Xuxia from People’s Daily

The world's first prototype testing platform for an ultra-high-speed vacuum maglev train built by China’s Southwest Jiaotong University. (Photo: screenshot from China Central Television)
The world's first prototype testing platform for an ultra-high-speed vacuum maglev train built by China’s Southwest Jiaotong University. (Photo: screenshot from China Central Television)
Chinese scientists have built the world's first prototype testing platform for an ultra-high-speed vacuum magnetic levitation （maglev） train that can travel at a whopping 1,000 kilometers per hour under ideal conditions.

Developed by Sichuan-based Southwest Jiaotong University, it is the first high-temperature superconducting maglev test loop in China.

The 45-meter loop, with a designed load capacity of 300 kilograms and a maximum load of 1,000 kilograms, can levitate the train to over 20 millimeters above the track.

It is a superconducting maglev system that has the smallest cross section and uses the smallest amount of permanent magnet materials. The loop is capable of conducting dynamic tests ranging from 0 to 50 kilometers per hour.

According to team leader Deng Zigang, also professor from the Sichuan-based university, the actual load capacity of 1,000 kilograms is the core competence of the technology.

The cross section of the track is the smallest in the world, Deng said, adding that the consumption of permanent magnet materials also stands at a very low figure thanks to the 120-millimeter width and 25-millimeter thickness of the track.

The technology developed by Chinese scientists has amazed the world. The US-headquartered Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world's largest association of technical professionals, covered the findings with a two-page report.

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation claimed in August that it was developing a “flying train” capable of travelling up to 4,000 kilometers per hour, 10 times faster than the high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/03/2018

Message du ministère des finances aux contribuables : passage à la bancarisation des recettes

Message du ministère des finances aux contribuables : passage à la bancarisation des recettes

Tchad : un 8 mars entre sobriété et allégresse Tchad : un 8 mars entre sobriété et allégresse 08/03/2018

Populaires

Le combat s’annonce dur pour Déby !

10/03/2018

Tchad : des appels au boycott de l'opération ville morte

10/03/2018

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

10/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… 08/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.