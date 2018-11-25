









English News China urges US to bring economic ties back on track

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Novembre 2018 modifié le 25 Novembre 2018 - 09:03

Gao urged the U.S. to take a constructive attitude to bring bilateral economic and trade ties back on the right track and create favorable conditions for stable growth of the global economy.

People’s Daily By Wang Ke from People’s Daily



The new accusations against China made by the United States in the update of the Section 301 investigation are in disregard of the facts and totally unacceptable, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.



China is deeply concerned with the new accusations, and urges the U.S. to stop making statements or moves that are destructive to bilateral economic and trade ties, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.



The Office of the United States Trade Representative recently released a report updating information on its Section 301 investigation, which included new blame on China's technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation policies.



He disclosed that teams of the two sides are in close contact to push the implementation of the consensus reached by the Presidents of the two nations.



Gao said that China had noticed the announcement released by the U.S. days ago about the proposals to impose export controls on 14 categories of emerging and foundational technologies, adding that China was assessing potential impact of the U.S. proposal.



National security is realized in an open environment, said Gao, adding that to erect unnecessary barriers for normal international trade by generalizing the concept of security will neither enhance national security nor promote balanced trade growth.



He urged the United States to take constructive measures to improve the trade environment, and create conditions for increasing exports of its competitive products and narrowing the trade deficit.



China will keep a close eye on the legislation process and will take necessary measures to safeguard the legal interest of Chinese enterprises if possible, Gao said.



