China will remain committed to promoting peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Juillet 2021

As the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise and global challenges are increasing day by day, China has firmly upheld and practiced multilateralism, and steadfastly safeguarded the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, becoming a stabilizer of the changing world.

By He Yin, People’s Daily “On the journey ahead, we will remain committed to promoting peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, to an independent foreign policy of peace, and to the path of peaceful development,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.



“We will work to build a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future, promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative through joint efforts, and use China’s new achievements in development to provide the world with new opportunities,” continued Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, showing the selfless aspiration and sense of responsibility of the CPC.



The CPC is a political party that strives for both the wellbeing of the Chinese people and the advancement of humankind.



“Safeguarding world peace and promoting common development” has been written into the Constitution of Communist Party of China and listed as one of the three historic tasks of China. Meanwhile, the General Program of the CPC Constitution specifies that the political party shall uphold an independent foreign policy of peace, follow a path of peaceful development, and continue with the win-win strategy of opening-up, and that it shall defend world peace, promote human progress, work to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and advance the building of a harmonious world of lasting peace and common prosperity



These facts have demonstrated that the CPC cares about the future of humanity, and wishes to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world.



China has always worked to safeguard world peace under the leadership of the CPC. No matter how the international circumstances change and no matter to what extent China develops, the country has remained committed never to seek hegemony, territorial expansion or spheres of influence, and has achieved development by upholding world peace and promoted world peace through its own development.



The country has proposed the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and advocated a new vision of security featuring common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. It has participated in nearly 30 UN peacekeeping operations and sent over 50,000 peacekeepers.



China’s ideas and practice of safeguarding world peace have fully proven that peace is a spiritual pursuit and conscious act of the Chinese Communists.



China has always worked to contribute to global development under the leadership of the CPC.



While sending good wishes to the CPC for its 100th anniversary, many political party chiefs and politicians from other countries expressed high recognition for the CPC’s idea of promoting common development of all countries.



The CPC has adhered to the win-win strategy of opening-up, called for cooperation and mutual benefit rather than confrontation and zero-sum games, and provided the world with new opportunities through its new development progress.



A total of 140 countries and 32 international organizations have joined in the Belt and Road cooperation, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has seen the number of its members exceed 100, which proves that win-win cooperation and common development meet the expectations of all parties.



China has always worked to preserve international order under the leadership of the CPC. The CPC has stuck to equity and justice, underscored that all countries are equal, regardless of their size, strength and wealth, and stood against imposing one’s own will on others, interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, and the practice of the strong bullying the weak.



Many foreign personages speak highly of China’s role in promoting multilateralism and improving global governance, and believe that the CPC has provided the world with a more just and reasonable paradigm of international relations.



Faced with ever-changing global landscape and development patterns, the CPC has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and will continuously contribute to world peace and stability, the common development of all countries, mutual learning between different civilizations, as well as humankind’s progress.



