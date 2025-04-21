









English News Chinese Language Day: Mythical Heroes, Travel Dreams, and the Power of Language

Alwihda Info | Par Chen Ziqi - 21 Avril 2025



Chen Ziqi is a reporter of CGTN. On April 20, in celebration of Chinese Language Day, about 70 Chinese language learners from 17 countries across 5 continents joined a special Chinese-English bilingual event titled Legendary Encounters. The theme? Chinese mythology — an essential aspect of Chinese culture that is still inspiring everything from movies and video games to high-tech innovation.

About 70 Chinese language learners from 17 countries join the show Legendary Encounters online. [Photo: CGTN Radio]



Bringing together 70 learners from all 5 continents is no small feat—especially when you factor in the wildly different time zones. Some joined in the early morning, others late at night, but that didn’t stop them. Their willingness to show up from all corners of the globe speaks volumes about their passion for Chinese language and culture—and just how engaging Legendary Encounters truly was.



Over 40 minutes of laughs, stories and cultural discoveries, participants shared their favorite mythological characters and the superpowers they wish they had. (Spoiler: invisibility is still high on the wish list). They also discussed some similarities and differences between Chinese mythological figures and those from other cultures, while exploring the cultural significance of Chinese mythology and its influence on contemporary society. Many took part in the show using their Chinese names — proof of how deeply connected they’ve become with the language and culture.

But the discussion went deeper than just folklore. Learners drew connections between Chinese and global mythologies, which highlighted how different cultures tell similar stories about power, transformation, and the human spirit. Gong Ximei from Russia compared the Russian firebird to the Chinese phoenix. Hong Feilong from Thailand shares that there is also a monkey god named Hanuman in Thai culture, who can change size, fly, and multiply himself, just like the Monkey King in Chinese mythology. However, Hanuman from Thailand is married but Wukong from China remains happily single.



The magical powers of mythological figures often reflect timeless human dreams. Today, tech is catching up. For instance, exoskeleton, a wearable device that can help people move better or carry heavy load, can benefit professionals in physically demanding jobs, as well as the elderly and those recovering from injuries. Another striking example is Tiangong, the name of China’s space station, which literally means “Heavenly Palace.” For centuries, Chinese mythology imagined celestial realms high above the clouds—places where immortals lived and legends unfolded. With Tiangong now orbiting Earth, that dream of “building a home in the heavens” has leapt from ancient scrolls into reality, symbolizing both national pride and a modern version of cosmic imagination fulfilled.

The Chinese language is one of the six official languages of the United Nations. The UN designated April 20 as Chinese Language Day, not just by chance. It aligns with Grain Rain (Gu Yu), one of the 24 traditional solar terms in Chinese culture marking seasonal transitions. Legend has it, the creater of Chinese Characters, Cang Jie, moved the God of Heaven so much with his writing system that the gods sent down a rain of grain to bless the people. Grain Rain was then chosen to celebrate Chinese Language Day in honor of Cang Jie, the creator of Chinese characters.



The United Nations officially designated this day in 2010 to celebrate Chinese as one of its six official languages and to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. Since then, the celebration has grown, just like interest in the language itself.



According to China’s Ministry of Education, over 190 countries have carried out Chinese language teaching projects, and 85 have incorporated Chinese into their national education systems. The number of overseas Chinese language learners has exceeded 30 million.



Whether you're into ancient phoenixes or robotic suits, mythology—and language—connect us to something bigger than ourselves. On Chinese Language Day, learners around the globe aren’t just studying words. They’re stepping into stories, cultures, and conversations that cross time and borders. That’s the real superpower.



