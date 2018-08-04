Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Commentary: US trade bullying hurts the world


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Août 2018 modifié le 4 Août 2018 - 17:37

China’s promotion of reform and opening-up is based on its own development interests, and will not be subject to the will of others. No matter how the external environment changes, China will follow its people-centered development philosophy to deepen reform and openness, and work with other countries to maintain a stable and predictable global economic and trade environment.


Peoples Daily Commentator

Commentary: US trade bullying hurts the world
July 6th is destined to leave a large mark in the history of international trade, as that is the day that US violated WTO rules and launched the largest-ever trade war by imposing a 25% tariffs on the $34-billion-worth of Chinese imports. The move will not shake the foundation of China’s economic development nor weaken the confidence of the Chinese people in achieving the “two 100-year plans.” However, US arrogance and trade hegemonism place the world in jeopardy. The US has not only harmed the interests of the two countries’ enterprises and people, but has also put the global trading system and multilateralism in jeopardy. This will further hinder the pace of the global economic recovery.

The economies of the two countries are deeply intertwined. What worries does Washington have when solving the so-called “loss” problems with other trading partners, as it dares to fight with its largest trading partner and world’s second largest economy? Once US trade hegemonism takes over free trade, how can a fair international economic order be guaranteed?

The US’s wishful thinking will come to a dead end. If the US takes the lead in raising tariffs and triggers another set of counter-measures, it will eventually lead to a 6 percent decrease in global trade and a 10 percent increase in costs, OECD predicted. Furthermore, if tariffs increase to 40 percent and a serious trade war breaks out worldwide, the global economy will see another Great Depression, according to Brookings Institution. Economic globalization has been a gift to the development of the global economy, flows of goods and capital, advancements in science and technology and civilization, and increasing people-to-people exchanges. It is an objective requirement for the development of social productive forces, an inevitable result of science and technology progress, and an irresistible world trend.

“Blowing out people’s lights will come back and burn you.” US trade bullying has seriously damaged trade liberalization and facilitation, which threatens the world and the US itself. International trade is based on mutual benefits and win-win cooperation. Coercive trade tactics, intimidation, and cunning plans all distort the spirit of free trade, which violate market laws and lead to resource mismatches. US trade hegemonism is seriously jeopardizing the global industrial chain and supply-chain security and causing global market turmoil. Moreover, more innocent multinational corporations and consumers around the world will be impacted. Among the $34 billion in tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, nearly $20 billion of the goods are produced by foreign companies in China, and US companies account for a considerable proportion. Indeed, the US government’s tariffs is actually raising taxes on US consumers and businesses, which will affect employment and threaten the overall economic recovery, according to a recent report released by the US Chamber of Commerce.

The US should recognize the reality that trade protectionism will not scare or slowdown China. The industrious, intelligent, and brave Chinese people are never afraid of any external pressure. The Chinese people have successfully turned pressure into motivation. The White House should be aware of China’s determination in development, which has not changed—even in hard times. Nowadays, with strong development and broad appeal, China will not make unprincipled concessions to US trade hegemonism, as it damages the core interests of the country and its people. Moreover, as a responsible country, China will defend the international trade order. China clearly understands that winning this trade war will make the US realize that trade bullying has no way out. Reasonless people cannot find the basic sense of reality without suffering a bit.

China’s promotion of reform and opening-up is based on its own development interests, and will not be subject to the will of others. No matter how the external environment changes, China will follow its people-centered development philosophy to deepen reform and openness, and work with other countries to maintain a stable and predictable global economic and trade environment.

Trade bullying is doomed to fail.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/08/2018

Tchad : la radio Mandela FM souffle sur sa première bougie

Tchad : la radio Mandela FM souffle sur sa première bougie

Tchad : le blocage des comptes bancaires des Brasseries du Tchad paralyse ses activités Tchad : le blocage des comptes bancaires des Brasseries du Tchad paralyse ses activités 02/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la DGSSIE

04/08/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement interdit une marche des médecins

03/08/2018

Tchad : le ministère des Affaires étrangères met en garde contre des faux profils sur les réseaux sociaux

04/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.