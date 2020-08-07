In light of the unprecedented impact that the COVID-19 outbreak is having across operations worldwide, UNHCR is revising its initial requirements of $33 million and is appealing for an additional $222 million, bringing revised requirements to $255 million to urgently support preparedness and response in situations of forced displacement over the next nine months. On […]

In light of the unprecedented impact that the COVID-19 outbreak is having across operations worldwide, UNHCR is revisin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...