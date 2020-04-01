Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of elderly social grant recipients


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2020


President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing yesterday, 30 March 2020, of three elderly social grant recipients in the vicinity of three different payment centres around the country. In the Western Cape, a 74-year-old male, who had received benefits at Vangate Mall, Athlone, died on Jakes Gerwel Drive while on his way […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



