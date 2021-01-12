Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update (11 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Janvier 2021


Results of COVID-19 tests done on 11 January 2021 confirm 140 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 37,948. One COVID-19 death. The total COVID-19 deaths are 303. The breakdown of the new cases are: 139 contacts and alerts: Kampala (88) Wakiso (24) Tororo (7) Gomba (3) Kapchorwa (3) Mbale (4) Arua (2) Nebbi (2) […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 11 January 2021 confirm 140 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 37,948.

One COVID-19 death. The total COVID-19 death...

