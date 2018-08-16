Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Daily Trust Invites Nomination for African of the Year 2018 Award


- 16 Août 2018 modifié le 16 Août 2018 - 14:57


Crédits photo : DR
Crédits photo : DR
A leading independent newspaper in Nigeria, DAILY TRUST, has called for nomination of exemplary personalities for the coveted African of the Year 2017. Nominations are open from August 15th, 2018 to October 15th 2018.

In a statement, CEO/Editor- in- Chief of Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST, Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali, said ideal nominees should be ordinary Africans who have made extra-ordinary contributions to humanity in any field from any part of the continent.

Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali disclosed that the award consists of three components, namely, a permanent plaque, a certificate of merit and a cash reward in aid of the awardee or his/her chosen charity project.

Valid entries for the 2018 award will be for works, events or activities undertaken by the nominee between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and nominations are to be made online at award.dailytrust.com. The eventual winner will be selected by a seven-member prize committee chaired by his Excellency, Mr. Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana.

Other members of the Committee who represent Africa's regional blocs are: Ambassador Mona Omar (North Africa), Mr. Amadou Mahtar Ba (West Africa), Ms. Gwen Lister (Southern Africa), Mr. Pascal Kambale (Central Africa) and Professor Sylvia Tamale (East Africa). The Chairman of the Board of Media Trust Limited, Mr. Kabiru Yusuf represents the award promoters.

Now in its 11th edition, the African of the Year award was inaugurated in 2008 by DAILY TRUST in fulfilment of the newspaper's commitment to African unity and sustainable development across the continent.

With this annual award, Mr. Mannir Dan- Ali said the newspaper hopes to entrench the culture of selflessness among Africans with the aim of creating a pool of role-models for others to emulate.

The maiden award was presented to a Congolese gynecologist, Dr. Denis Mukwege, in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian offer of free reconstructive surgery to victims of rape in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

The subsequent awards have been won by the late Dr. Tajudeen Abdulraheem (2009), Mr. Danny Jordan (2010), Judge Mrs. Fatimata Bazeye (2011), Mr. Thabo Mbeki (2012) and Dr. Donald Kaberuka (2013). The 2014 award was skipped owing to the prevalence of Ebola disease in parts of Africa while Mr. Gregoire Ahongbonon emerged winner of the 2015 and Mr. Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar (2017).

Some of the distinguished personalities who had served on the Prize Committee chaired by Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, former Prime Minister of Tanzania and ex-scribe of the Organization of African Unity (now African Union) are: Prof. Abdoulaye Bathily, Prof. Tandeka Nkiwane, Ms. Muthoni Wanyeki, Prof. Okello Oculi, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Prof. Kwame Karikari, and the late Dr. Tajudeen Abdulraheem.

Mannir Dan-Ali, Editor –in- Chief/ CEO, DAILY TRUST.


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/08/2018

Tchad : don de 35 M$ pour améliorer la mobilisation et la gestion des ressources intérieures

Tchad : don de 35 M$ pour améliorer la mobilisation et la gestion des ressources intérieures

Tchad : plus de 2.000 sans-abris dans le département de Bourkou-Yala après de fortes pluies Tchad : plus de 2.000 sans-abris dans le département de Bourkou-Yala après de fortes pluies 15/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination

16/08/2018

Tchad : déclenchement "d'opérations terre et air" au Nord pour déguerpir les orpailleurs

16/08/2018

Coupe du Congo : le huitième sacre de Diables-noirs

15/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous !

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous !

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ? N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ? 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.