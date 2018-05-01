Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Dalits & OBC should stop getting oppressed / discriminated against, rather convert to Jainism


Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 1 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Mai 2018 - 01:52


Bengaluru, India

Sub:- Fatal attraction of reservation, the main reason of problems for Dalits & OBC.

----Hardly any week passes when there is no report in print and electronic media of India about atrocities on ‘Dalits’, the Oppressed Castes [Schedule Caste (19.59 %) and Schedule Tribes (8.63 %) who constitute total 28.22 % of Indian population] in some part of India and discrimination against ‘Other Backward Castes’, the OBC (constituting 40.94% of Indian population as given at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/OBCs-form-41-of-population-Survey/articleshow/2328117.cms). In these caste-related atrocities, violence and oppression (as mentioned at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caste-related_violence_in_India) the latest was on April 30, 2018 when SC, ST, OBC markings were made on the chests of the recruits from these castes as mentioned at https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/sc-st-obc-markings-seen-on-chests-of-new-recruits-mp-police-order-probe/story-RRY8JRTB5gxxx7aJ4t3g3M.html

This more than two third (69.16 %) of Indian population belonging to Hinduism suffers for the simple reason that being Hindus they enjoy reservation in education, in jobs and in election to Parliament /State Legislatures / Local Bodies. Once they convert from Hinduism to other religions then they lose these reservations. Hence these ‘Dalits & OBCs’ (so-called in Hinduism but not in other religions) keep on getting oppressed and discriminated against and getting demoralized and also lose their competitiveness, but do not convert to other religions.

One such religion is Jainism these Dalits and OBC can easily convert to if they are really serious about solving their problems. Contrary to popular and erroneous believe Jainism is prepared to take Dalits and OBC in its fold as mentioned also at http://jainism-for-dalits.blogspot.in/ and http://allaboutjains.blogspot.in/2011/12/recent-conversions-to-jainism.html

Contrary to popular and erroneous believe that Jainism is suitable only for middle class and trading and shop-keeping communities (all softer professions), the Jain Kings were ruling / conquering vast territories in India as mentioned at https://www.quora.com/Which-are-the-powers-Emperor-Kharavela-defeated-during-his-reign and http://orissanstudies.blogspot.in/2016/12/military-achievements-of-kharavela.html ). This was possible only when Jainism had all the professions in it (including military and other hardworking professions). Therefore Dalits & OBC who are in military and other hardworking professions need not worry about their proper place in Jainism.

Therefore Dalits & OBC should stop getting oppressed / discriminated against by giving-up fatal attraction of reservation and instead should convert to Jainism in order to solve their fundamental problems which are coming in their way of leading the dignified life.

Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/04/2018

Tchad : "Nos détraqueurs disent que les gens sont divisés, ils ont mordu la poussière"

Tchad : "Nos détraqueurs disent que les gens sont divisés, ils ont mordu la poussière"

Tchad : les gouverneurs priés de "frapper les indélicats sans état d’âme" Tchad : les gouverneurs priés de "frapper les indélicats sans état d’âme" 29/04/2018

Populaires

Tchad: la nouvelle constitution est adoptée

30/04/2018

Merck Foundation connects Africa to Asia to build the Cancer and Fertility Care capacity in the two continents

30/04/2018

South Africa: Committee questions continuation of Green contracts and Budgetary deviations

30/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/04/2018 - Aliou TALL

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite 18/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 26/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

France : La loi asile et immigration, vers un durcissement des mesures d’éloignement

France : La loi asile et immigration, vers un durcissement des mesures d’éloignement

France : Le SMIC, un revenu insuffisant pour les étrangers sollicitant le regroupement familial France : Le SMIC, un revenu insuffisant pour les étrangers sollicitant le regroupement familial 24/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 24/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Lettre ouverte à Monsieur Gérard COLLOMB, Ministre de l’Intérieur - Accueil des étrangers en préfecture : l’impasse !

Lettre ouverte à Monsieur Gérard COLLOMB, Ministre de l’Intérieur - Accueil des étrangers en préfecture : l’impasse !

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française 20/04/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.