Dalits & OBC should stop getting oppressed / discriminated against, rather convert to Jainism

1 Mai 2018



Bengaluru, India Sub:- Fatal attraction of reservation, the main reason of problems for Dalits & OBC.



----Hardly any week passes when there is no report in print and electronic media of India about atrocities on ‘Dalits’, the Oppressed Castes [Schedule Caste (19.59 %) and Schedule Tribes (8.63 %) who constitute total 28.22 % of Indian population] in some part of India and discrimination against ‘Other Backward Castes’, the OBC (constituting 40.94% of Indian population as given at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/OBCs-form-41-of-population-Survey/articleshow/2328117.cms). In these caste-related atrocities, violence and oppression (as mentioned at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caste-related_violence_in_India) the latest was on April 30, 2018 when SC, ST, OBC markings were made on the chests of the recruits from these castes as mentioned at https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/sc-st-obc-markings-seen-on-chests-of-new-recruits-mp-police-order-probe/story-RRY8JRTB5gxxx7aJ4t3g3M.html



This more than two third (69.16 %) of Indian population belonging to Hinduism suffers for the simple reason that being Hindus they enjoy reservation in education, in jobs and in election to Parliament /State Legislatures / Local Bodies. Once they convert from Hinduism to other religions then they lose these reservations. Hence these ‘Dalits & OBCs’ (so-called in Hinduism but not in other religions) keep on getting oppressed and discriminated against and getting demoralized and also lose their competitiveness, but do not convert to other religions.



One such religion is Jainism these Dalits and OBC can easily convert to if they are really serious about solving their problems. Contrary to popular and erroneous believe Jainism is prepared to take Dalits and OBC in its fold as mentioned also at http://jainism-for-dalits.blogspot.in/ and http://allaboutjains.blogspot.in/2011/12/recent-conversions-to-jainism.html



Contrary to popular and erroneous believe that Jainism is suitable only for middle class and trading and shop-keeping communities (all softer professions), the Jain Kings were ruling / conquering vast territories in India as mentioned at https://www.quora.com/Which-are-the-powers-Emperor-Kharavela-defeated-during-his-reign and http://orissanstudies.blogspot.in/2016/12/military-achievements-of-kharavela.html ). This was possible only when Jainism had all the professions in it (including military and other hardworking professions). Therefore Dalits & OBC who are in military and other hardworking professions need not worry about their proper place in Jainism.



Therefore Dalits & OBC should stop getting oppressed / discriminated against by giving-up fatal attraction of reservation and instead should convert to Jainism in order to solve their fundamental problems which are coming in their way of leading the dignified life.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India.



