Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎ Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today with Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga. Deputy Secretary Sullivan offered his deepest condolences to those affected by the violence in the Mopti region of Mali, most of whom were civilians. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United […]

