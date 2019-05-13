Dialogues among civilizations provide spiritual support for building community with shared future: Pakistani scholar











13 Mai 2019

By Ding Xuezhen from People’s Daily Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations will consolidate consensus for development and provide spiritual support for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, a Pakistani scholar told People’s Daily during a recent interview ahead of the upcoming Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.



Syed Hasan Javed, Director of Chinese Studies Centre at the National University of Science and Technology in Pakistan, expressed his expectations toward the conference, saying that dialogues among civilizations help remove barriers, strengthen mutual understanding and further enhance mutual trust among countries and peoples.



During the interview, the director quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks that civilization becomes colorful because of exchanges, and abundant because of mutual learning, saying Xi’s words carry the profound significance of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.



In the era of globalization, no country is able to develop without cooperation, said Javed, adding that every county will benefit from regional development promoted by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.



Building a platform for the exchanges among Asian civilizations is quite necessary, the director remarked. It will protect the diversity of civilizations in the region and boost inclusive development of global civilization, he said, noting that mutual understanding and mutual respect are the foundation for close relationships between countries and civilizations.



Javed believes that strengthening dialogues among civilizations is of huge significance for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind - a grand vision that points direction for the future development of human society.



Protectionism and unilateralism will never end well as they do no good to the common prosperity of the human society, and win-win cooperation is what all countries must pursue to achieve development, Javed said.



China enjoys a long history and rich culture. The people-oriented spirit, as well as the worship of peace and sound relations with other countries upheld by the traditional Chinese culture is what the world must go after in order to achieve development. They also conform to the trend of time for common development, Javed said.



Building a community with a shared future for mankind embodies the Chinese philosophy of “making the world a harmonious one,” he added.



In the past six years, the Belt and Road construction has made remarkable achievements in infrastructure, and greatly promoted the economic and social development of relevant countries, Javed noted.



During the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi called to build bridges for exchanges and mutual learning among different cultures, deepen cultural cooperation and facilitate multi-faceted people-to-people exchanges.



Speaking of Xi’s remarks, Javed said that cultural and people-to-people exchanges will play a more important role as the Belt and Road construction moves toward high-quality development.



On one hand, cultural exchanges can improve the inclusiveness and understanding and clear the barriers caused by misunderstandings; on the other hand, such exchanges will create more business opportunities so that the Belt and Road construction can better serve the people and bring more sense of gain to them, Javed said.



