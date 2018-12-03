Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

EDP : Chinese Companies are Long-Term Trustworthy Cooperation Partners


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:54

The cooperation between Portugal and China is promising due to a natural complementarity between the two countries, Mexia stressed, adding that trust serves as the footstone for long-lasting cooperation between Portuguese and Chinese firms.


By Feng Xuejun, Zheng Bin from People’s Daily

The photo shows a set of electric generator of Parque Eoloco de Bairro wind farm, a power plant co-constructed by Energias de Portugal (EDP) and China Three Gorges in Portugal. (Photo by Feng Xuejun from People’s Daily)
The photo shows a set of electric generator of Parque Eoloco de Bairro wind farm, a power plant co-constructed by Energias de Portugal (EDP) and China Three Gorges in Portugal. (Photo by Feng Xuejun from People’s Daily)
Energias de Portugal (EDP), an integrated generator, supplier and distributor of electricity in Portugal, has regained vitality after choosing China Three Gorges Corporation as a long-term cooperation partner.

Parque Eoloco de Bairro wind farm, the power plant co-operated by EDP and China Three Gorges, is capable of now generating a capacity of 65,000 megawatts each year. Situated over 130 kilometers north to Lisbon, Capital of Portugal, the farm has 11 windmills standing on the mountain ridge.

As one of Europe's major electricity operators, EDP contributes nearly 10 percent to Portugal’s GDP each year. Due to the impact of European debt crisis, EDP encountered operational difficulties.

During the debt crisis, Chinese companies showed their firm confidence in Portugal’s economic prospects and engaged into local economic construction with concrete actions, said Manuel Cabral, former Economic Minister, expressing Portugal’s gratitude to China.

Facts have proved that Chinese companies are trustworthy long-term cooperation partners, he added.

In their cooperation over the past years, China Three Gorges and EDP launched a series of power projects in Portuguese-speaking countries and also contracted upgrade projects of smart grid systems in many Chinese cities.

Due to the cooperation, EDP has resumed its financing environment to a pre-crisis level and brought its share price to a record high in a decade. Its corporate credit rating has also been upgraded to a stable outlook.

The company’s net profit also hit its highest record reaching 1.113 billion euros in 2017 from the outbreak of the sovereign debt crisis.

The partnership also made EDP one of the leading companies in Southern Europe that restored financial stability by issuing corporate bonds.

“Thanks to Chinese company for keeping us in Portugal,” Antonio Mexia, CEO of EDP, told the People’s Daily, explaining that several major energy corporations from Germany, France, Spain and Brazil proposed cooperation intentions when EDP decided to sell part of its stocks, but they chose the Chinese partner out of a string of concerns.

European corporations desire to split or restructure the companies they acquire, or quit local market out of considerations on short-run investment returns, he added, saying that Portuguese corporations suffered a similar painful lesson before.

Chinese companies meet the development appeals of EDP better with a more far-sighted strategic vision, which give more priority to industrial investment and layout in the long run, Mexia explained the reasons on their final choice.

Wu Shengliang, Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges International and President of the Chinese firm’s European branch, said that though EDP was trapped in trouble by European debt crisis, there is no trouble with its power technologies or company management.

The cooperation didn’t lead to a split of the Portuguese partner nor a change of management team, which won the supports of EDP, added Wu.

The cooperation between Portugal and China is promising due to a natural complementarity between the two countries, Mexia stressed, adding that trust serves as the footstone for long-lasting cooperation between Portuguese and Chinese firms.

But such trust needs to be testified by times rather than being accomplished at one kick, he added, bilateral trust is like wine--the older the better.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 15:00 Spanish Sinologist: Chinese is the Most Beautiful Language

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 14:00 To create brighter future of Panama-China relations

Lundi 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:51 BRI brings rare development opportunities to Panama: expert

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/12/2018

Tchad : révocation de chefs de canton pour "manquements graves"

Tchad : révocation de chefs de canton pour "manquements graves"

Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces 03/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces

03/12/2018

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

03/12/2018

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire et de la Sécurité

03/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.