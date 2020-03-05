









English News Equality indispensable to defeating coronavirus

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Mars 2020 modifié le 5 Mars 2020 - 08:41

The light of equality is indispensable to defeating the epidemic. Only by safeguarding justice and adhering to humanity can the world achieve victory and keep creating a bright future for mankind.

By He Yin To defeat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic calls for the principle of equality – a light that illuminates the modern civilization.



People from different countries, races, and nationalities share the same destiny, and they must join hands and make concerted efforts to combat the virus. That’s how a new chapter of human civilization with equal treatment, equal assistance and equal cooperation shall be written.



All countries, races and nationalities on the planet share the same right to live. No matter in which country, people's life safety and physical health must be maintained and guaranteed. and the practices of racial discrimination and stigmatization must be firmly opposed.



Sympathy and empathy must shine and break the borders of countries, races and nationalities, especially at this special moment. Every country has the responsibility to protect the lives and health of the people from other countries and make contribution to the global public health security while they are ensuring those for their own people. That is why an open and inclusive community with a shared future for mankind shall be built.



Equal treatment is a way to practice justice. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China, always being committed to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, has shared information with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international society, actively responded to the concerns of each party and enhanced international cooperation in an open, transparent and responsible manner to prevent the global spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. The country is implementing the most thorough, strict and complete measures to win valuable time for the world to defeat the virus.



According to a data model offered by WHO’s partner experts, the measures taken by China to contain the flow of the people have slowed the spread the virus by 2 to 3 days in China, and 2 to 3 weeks in other parts of the world. WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward remarked that the draconian measures China imposed a month ago may have saved hundreds of thousands of people from infection.



Doing its own business well and adhering to altruism at the same time, China is using its own actions to define justice with a mind of equality.



Equal assistance presents the beauty of humanity. At the critical moment of combating the virus, over 170 heads of state, as well as 40 leaders of international and regional organizations have expressed sympathy and support for China through phone calls, letters and statements. Besides, the people and enterprises from other countries also supported China with concrete actions.



When China is seeing arduous tasks in fighting the disease, it is still offering assistance to other affected countries and regions. The country donated a batch of nucleic acid testing reagents to Japan to make up for the shortage, and offered a large number of medical masks to Daegu, South Korea which is going through severe conditions. In addition, China has sent nucleic acid test kits and medical equipment and dispatched an expert team to Iran to help the latter contain the epidemic. The love and assistance from China are going out to the places in need of help, presenting a gorgeous image of the world sharing weal and woe.



To achieve the final victory over the COVID-19 epidemic, equal cooperation is very much needed. General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping noted that global public health security is a common challenge facing the mankind and countries should work together to cope with it. What he said has become an international consensus.



The trial of strength between human beings and the epidemic is a battle in which people fight for their right to live. Countries must treat each other with openness and inclusiveness, unite together and strengthen mutually beneficial and equal cooperation, especially at this arduous moment. China will keep expanding international and regional cooperation, maintain close communication with the WHO, share experiences of epidemic prevention and control with relevant countries, and enhance global cooperation on the development of anti-virus drugs and vaccines.



As world renowned British sociologist Martin Albrow has said, tackling major public health emergencies such as the new coronavirus requires collective wisdom and collaboration, and global crises highlight the importance of building a community with a shared future for mankind. The appeal from the academician of the UK’s Academy of Social Sciences, who is also one of the earliest scholars raising the idea of globalization, is worth attention from the international society, and countries shall show their sense of responsibility in this epidemic.



The light of equality is indispensable to defeating the epidemic. Only by safeguarding justice and adhering to humanity can the world achieve victory and keep creating a bright future for mankind.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Tourism industry moves to counter COVID-19 influence China spares no effort to improve governance capability amid epidemic China ensures stable production, supply of farm products amid epidemic