Equatorial Guinea President, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Headline Premier Lineup of Oil & Gas Leaders for African Petroleum Producers Organization’s (APPO) Cape VII 2019 Congress

H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea, and H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, will both speak at APPO CAPE VII (www.CAPEVII-Africa.com); Secretary General of APPO H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya and H.E. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, will present on the foundational reforms of the […]
H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea, and H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines...
H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea, and H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...