Ethiopia promotes effective early childhood interventions to ensure all children survive, develop and reach their full potential

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) of Ethiopia in collaboration with key sector ministries and partners is promoting effective nurturing care interventions during early childhood to ensure that every child survives and develops his or her full potential in order to be a responsible and productive citizen that contributes to the national socioeconomic growth and […]

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) of Ethiopia in collaboration with key sector ministries and partners is promoting e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...