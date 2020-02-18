









English News Fighting 2019-nCov epidemic requires joint efforts from international communities: experts

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 18 Février 2020 - 07:31

The 2019-nCov epidemic has become a common concern of the international community. Since the first infection was diagnosed in Wuhan in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has been spreading at a speed even beyond the expectation of medical experts.

(People's Daily Online) Chinese government’s strong measures to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus have received positive reactions from the globe, with experts noting that joint efforts from the whole international community are crucial to deal with such a common threat for humanity.



In a report released by Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) on January 31, Chen Dongxiao, President of SIIS stressed that in the globalisation era, such epidemics as 2019-nCov have become common threats for humanity that demand joint efforts from the whole international community.



“This is the time for facts, not fear. This is the time for science, not rumors. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma,” said Chen, quoting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuson.



According to Chen, despite the daunting tasks faced by China, the government has take strong measures including the lockdown of Wuhan and quarantine of other key areas, which are the most effective means to contain the epidemic from spreading to other Chinese provinces, or worse, to other parts of the world.



He further noted that under the leadership of the central government, as well as dedicated efforts from local governments and the whole society, the nationwide emergency-management system is beginning to take full effect.



Despite the positive outcomes, Chen warned that the battle against the novel coronavirus may bring much negative impact on both China and the world’s economy in the short run under the circumstances of China’s economic transformation and the complicated global political and economic landscape. However, experts from SIIS believe China’s economy will manifest strong surprising resilience; with the support from international communities, the Chinese government and people will ultimately conquer the epidemic and China’s economy will remain robust.



