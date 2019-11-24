Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Foreign investors optimistic about China; no large-scale withdrawal: MOFCOM


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Novembre 2019 modifié le 25 Novembre 2019 - 06:57

A survey released by the German Chamber of Commerce last week showed that 67 percent of the companies surveyed intended to increase their investment in China in the next two years. One in two of all surveyed companies were likely or very likely to increase their investment in China if greater market access is granted.


Source：Global Times

Foreign investors optimistic about China; no large-scale withdrawal: MOFCOM
Foreign investors remain optimistic about China, and there’s been no large-scale withdrawal from the Chinese market, a senior official from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday, November 18.

New statistics showed that the actual use of foreign capital in China was 69.2 billion yuan ($9.87 billion) in October, a year-on-year increase of 7.4 percent - a growth rate almost twice that of September.

In the first 10 months, the actual use of foreign capital increased by 6.6 percent year-on-year, and more than 33,000 new foreign-invested enterprises were established, data from the MOFCOM showed on Monday.

“Some export-oriented foreign-invested enterprises in some coastal areas in East China with relatively low added value have shifted production out of China, but that’s a normal market practice,” Zong Changqing, director of the department for foreign investment under the MOFCOM, told a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

On the whole, there has been no large-scale foreign capital withdrawal. Most foreign-invested enterprises still regard China as a target market, and they are very optimistic about their investment in China, Zong said.

Increasing investment, coming amid the prolonged trade war between China and the US, shows that foreign investors have recognized China’s opening-up efforts, and its attractiveness has not been affected by outside uncertainties, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Monday.

“Foreign capital will continue to flow into high-end sectors. As China has been undergoing industrial upgrading, some low-productivity work will continue to move out of China,” Dong said.

China is striving to provide a well-designed protection mechanism for foreign companies. The MOFCOM said that China is now drafting a judicial interpretation of the Foreign Investment Law, and formulation of supporting regulations is in progress.

On November 7, China enacted 20 suggestions on further improving the utilization of foreign investment in four aspects to safeguard a more “fair, transparent and predictable” business environment for foreign-invested enterprises.

The document said that all local governments and departments should not discriminate against foreign-funded enterprises in aspects such as the release of government procurement information, and they also shall not restrict the ownership form, organizational form, equity structure or investor country, as well as products or service brands of suppliers.

Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, chairwoman of the German Chamber of Commerce in China, as well as the regional representative for Asia of Freudenberg Group, told the Global Times in a previous interview that German companies still see huge opportunities in China’s market in light of its growing consumption power as well as increasing demand for foreign brands and quality.

A survey released by the German Chamber of Commerce last week showed that 67 percent of the companies surveyed intended to increase their investment in China in the next two years. One in two of all surveyed companies were likely or very likely to increase their investment in China if greater market access is granted.

Source：Global Times


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 25 Novembre 2019 - 07:05 Observing Chinese economy in the long run

Dimanche 24 Novembre 2019 - 11:00 China eyes convergence of advanced manufacturing and services industry

Dimanche 24 Novembre 2019 - 09:50 China's foreign trade remains stable

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/11/2019

Tchad : cette étrange apparition dans le ciel qui alimente les spéculations

Tchad : cette étrange apparition dans le ciel qui alimente les spéculations

Tchad : décret de rétrogradation d'un général de brigade Tchad : décret de rétrogradation d'un général de brigade 23/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès du professeur Zakaria Fadoul Kitir

24/11/2019

Sultan du Dar Sila, Seid Brahim Moustapha : "notre voix consiste à réunir tous les tchadiens"

24/11/2019

Tchad : Yasmine Abdallah fait un concert de levée de fonds en faveur des aveugles

24/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "La terre n'est pas ingrate comme nous les Hommes"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/11/2019 - Mahamat Ramadane

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa