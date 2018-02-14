GREAT British Infrastructure Forum brings the best of the UK Private Sector to Ghana

The UK is committed to supporting His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Beyond Aid’ vision to transform Ghana’s economy, create jobs through industrialisation and add value to goods. The UK is proud to have played a part in driving Ghana’s development gains through tens of millions of pounds worth of UK Aid, but as Ghana Changes, so […]

