Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Greenpeace Africa applauds courageous climate strikes


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mars 2019 modifié le 16 Mars 2019 - 20:26

Africa is humbled and inspired by the thousands upon thousands of school children coming out today to demand action on the climate crisis.


Thousands of school students from across Sydney attend the global #ClimateStrike rally at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia March 15, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Thousands of school students from across Sydney attend the global #ClimateStrike rally at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia March 15, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Today, school students engaged in an inspirational wave of activism across the world, striking for action on climate change in more than 2050 places in 123 countries across the world including South Africa, Namibia, Madagascar, Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, and even Antarctica [1]. In response, Greenpeace Africa (www.Greenpeace.org/africa) has said:

“As an environmental campaigning organisation, Greenpeace Africa is humbled and inspired by the thousands upon thousands of school children coming out today to demand action on the climate crisis. The global climate movement is reaching new heights today, with youth at the centre. They clearly understand that climate change is a threat to their opportunities and future. Our youth are sick and tired of excuses and want to see bold action to avoid catastrophic climate change. The question is: how can governments possibly ignore their call?

"Greenpeace Africa fully supports the school strikes for the climate and asks governments across Africa to come up with climate actions that are clearly in line with the Paris climate agreement. We do not have any time to waste.”


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 15 Mars 2019 - 09:00 Hainan to phase out diesel, petrol vehicles

Vendredi 15 Mars 2019 - 08:00 Almost 90 percent of Chinese optimistic about AI application: survey

Vendredi 15 Mars 2019 - 06:35 Chinese online retailer AliExpress starts selling cars in Russia

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/03/2019

Tchad : nomination à la Gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : nomination à la Gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : des faux médecins arnaquaient les civils au Lac Tchad : des faux médecins arnaquaient les civils au Lac 15/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le corps d’un nouveau né découvert abandonné à N’Djamena

16/03/2019

Sierra Leone: First Network of Journalists to Combat Trafficking in Persons

15/03/2019

Tchad : l'UAC appelle les autorités de régulation des télécommunications à collaborer

16/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui