Guangxi Farmers lifted out of poverty donate 10,000 kg of vegetables to epicenter Wuhan

By peoplesdaily - 10 Février 2020

By Zhu Xiaoling, Shi Chunlai, Qing Hua, People’s Daily Online “We want to donate 10,000 kilograms of vegetables to Wuhan,” said Lu Jishun, a used-to-be impoverished farmer from Guanyang county in Guilin, China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on a call to a village cadre.



“Thanks to the Party and government, I’m now lifted out of poverty and have a decent income,” said Lu, asking the cadre to figure out a way to transport his donation to Wuhan, the epic center of the novel coronavirus breakout.



The novel coronavirus pneumonia has become a national concern these days in China. “The epidemic may cause short supply of vegetables in Wuhan and other places. We now have a sound sales performance, and have decided to donate 10,000 kilograms of vegetables to Wuhan after discussion,” said Lu from Xuyuan village, where a total of 12 hectares of vegetables have been planted.



Therefore, he contacted Zheng Hong, the first secretary of the village in charge of poverty alleviation, hoping the government to offer a channel to ship the vegetables to the destination. Under the coordination of the publicity department of Guanyang county and the government of Guanyang township, the channel was soon selected. Later, the post office of the county designated a batch of vehicles to send the vegetables to Wuhan on Feb. 7.



To donate the vegetables, around 40 people, including village cadres, members of the poverty alleviation working team, as well as young volunteers picked, washed and loaded the vegetables at the vegetable planting base of the village on Feb. 5.



“The used-to-be impoverished farmers donate their vegetables, and we should also make our contribution,” said a member of the village’s poverty alleviation working team.



“The Party and country helped us impoverished households, and we must be grateful and repay the favor,” Lu said, introducing that this batch of vegetables were especially saved for the people and medical workers in Wuhan. “We denied two dealers who wanted to purchase in late January,” Lu said.



It is learnt that since the breakout of the epidemic, Guanyang county has organized its village and community cadres to publicize prevention tips and guide the public to pay attention to epidemic control. Besides, it has also encouraged enterprises and individuals to donate epidemic prevention and control materials to contribute their strength to the battle against the virus.



Apart from the 10,000 kilograms of vegetables donated by Lu, two cooperatives from Guanyang county’s Xishan township and Shuiche township have also donated 10,000 kilograms of bok choy and 10,000 kilograms of radishes to Wuhan, respectively.



